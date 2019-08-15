Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not allow Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to visit, hours before Israel reversed course by saying it would not allow the pair entry on a planned trip this weekend.
“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”
Later Thursday, Israel's deputy foreign minister said on Israeli state radio that the country had decided not to allow Tlaib and Omar to enter.
"We will not permit someone who negates our right of existence in the world to enter the country," said Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.
Netanyahu confirmed the ban, saying in a statement that the congresswomen "are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel" adding that they had only made plans to visit the West Bank and "have avoided seeking any meeting with an official Israeli official."
In July, Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, said the freshman lawmakers would be allowed to visit "out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America."
On Saturday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denied that Trump was pressuring the Israeli government to bar Omar and Tlaib. "The Israeli government can do what they want. It's fake news," Grisham said.
Israel to block visit by Reps. Omar and Tlaib after Trump tweetAug. 15, 201905:28
Omar and Tlaib have been critical of Israel and outspoken about their support for Palestinians and the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, known as BDS. Under Israeli law, supporters of the movement can be denied entry to Israel.
Omar in particular has sparked controversy for comments that critics said relied on anti-Semitic tropes, such as suggesting that politicians who support Israel do so for money. Omar's comments received backlash from both sides of the aisle, and she apologized under pressure.
Trump’s Thursday morning tweet was the latest attack he has made against the congresswoman. Last month Trump tweeted that Omar and Tlaib, along with their House colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, all women of color, should "go back" and fix the "crime infested places" they "originally came from."
At a campaign rally in North Carolina last month, Trump was criticized for allowing the crowd to chant "send her back" in reference to Omar.