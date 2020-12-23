Trump vetoes military spending bill, setting up standoff with GOP lawmakers

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual military spending bill because it did not modify a law that provides liability protections to tech companies and would have authorized the renaming of military bases named for Confederate generals.

The veto, which Trump had threatened for weeks, sets up a showdown with fellow Republicans, who must now decide if they will override his decision.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed both chambers of Congress by margins large enough to override the veto, though some Republicans may decide against challenging the president. Congress has until Jan. 2 to override the veto, which would be the first during the Trump administration.

The NDAA has been enacted to provide for military operations and continue operations for more than a half-century.