By Liz Johnstone

President Donald Trump on Friday warned Senate Democrats that if they don't vote for his border wall, there will be a "very long" government shutdown beginning Friday night. And he pressured Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to use the "nuclear option," which would end the right to filibuster legislation in the Senate and allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

The "nuclear option" refers to a last-resort way for the majority party in the Senate to overcome objection by the minority, and it involves using a simple majority of 51 votes rather than 60.

"Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything," Trump tweeted. "He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don't vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown!"

But McConnell has said in the past that triggering the "nuclear option" in order to pass legislation was "not going to happen" because doing so would fundamentally change how the Senate operates.

"There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis not interested in changing the way the Senate operates on the legislative calendar, and that will not happen," McConnell said in May 2017, adding that "it would fundamentally change how the Senate has worked for a very long time and it's not going to happen."

The new stopgap spending measure, which passed the House on Thursday night by a 217-185 vote, includes more than $5 billion for the president's long-promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

But the bill's odds in the Senate are low as the shutdown deadline looms. Parts of the government are set to run out of operating authority after Friday, and Trump warned in a tweet that "if the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time."

Just before the House vote Thursday night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he had no confidence that the Senate would pass its version of the bill.

"Everyone knows it will not pass the Senate. Speaker Ryan, Leader McCarthy have cynically put it on the floor of the House, knowing it can't pass the Senate," Schumer said, referring to House GOP leadership.

Trump's tweets Friday morning, meanwhile, were a turnabout from his declaration last week that he would "take the mantle" of a government shutdown if Congress didn't give him funds for the border wall he vowed Mexico would pay for.

"If we don't get what we want one way or the other ... I will shut down the government," Trump said at the time, amid a highly unusual public spat with Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. "I am proud to shut down the government for border security. ... I will take the mantle of shutting it down."

When asked by reporters on Friday why the president is now labeling the possible shutdown a "Democratic shutdown," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said only, "The House has passed it. The president supports it. We have legislation on the floor that everybody should be behind."