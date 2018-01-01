Trump welcomes new year with lavish party at private club

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bidding farewell to 2017 with a lavish party at his private club, President Donald Trump said 2018 will be a "tremendous year."

Trump predicted Sunday that the stock market will continue to rise and that companies are going to continue to come into the U.S. at "a rapid clip."

He also cited several accomplishments, including the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national health care law.

"It will be a fantastic 2018," a tuxedoed Trump said, as he entered the gilded ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and son Barron.

Asked for his reaction to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's remarks about having a nuclear button on his desk, Trump responded by saying, "We'll see."

Guests gathered in the decorated ballroom included senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Trump's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Since taking office, President Trump has made frequent visits to his for-profit properties. He has refused to divest from his real estate and hotel empire, drawing criticism from ethics experts.

Trump offered his condolences Sunday to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies. He tweeted: "We love our police and law enforcement — God Bless them all!"