Trump's attorneys spotted at Justice Department ahead of grand jury meeting

WASHINGTON — Attorneys for Donald Trump were spotted at the Justice Department on Monday, the same week the grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents is expected to meet again.

NBC News has confirmed that part of Trump's legal team is at Justice Department headquarters in Washington. The team was first spotted by CBS News. Two of Trump's lawyers, James Trusty and Lyndsey Halligan, were at the Justice Department, and meeting with a group of Justice Department officials that does not include Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

NBC News reported that the grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents is expected to meet again this week. The FBI searched Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, finding over 11,000 government documents, including over "one hundred unique documents with classification markings," according to a prior government filing.

An FBI affidavit said that the FBI found 184 classified documents in the boxes that Trump returned to the National Archives ahead of the August 2022 search, which turned up the additional classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith in November 2022, just after Trump formally launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination. Smith is investigating both Trump's handling of classified documents — as well as potential obstruction of that investigation — as well as aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation and effects to “interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021, as well as any matters that arose or might arise directly from this investigation.”