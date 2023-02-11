Trump's legal team turned over folder with classified markings to Justice Department

Donald Trump’s legal team recently turned over a folder bearing classified markings to the Justice Department that was found at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

Trump's lawyers told the DOJ it came from Mar-a-Lago so they are going under that assumption, the official said, adding that the folder was found last month and Trump's lawyers turned it over voluntarily.

It is unclear what level of classification markings were on the folder or what it may have contained.

The folder’s discovery was first reported by ABC News on Friday.

The Justice Department has been engaged in ongoing efforts to recover classified documents from former presidents after a series of such documents were found in Trump's possession.

In August of last year, FBI agents executed a search warrant and recovered boxes containing more than 100 documents with classification markings after Trump's lawyers said he’d returned all documents with classified markings from the White House, Justice Department officials said in court filings.

The FBI discovered an additional classified document at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home during a voluntary five-hour search of his house Friday.

Pence had reported finding a “small number” of classified documents in his home last month. That came after Obama-era classified documents were found in President Joe Biden's Delaware home and an office he used in Washington, D.C., during the Trump administration.