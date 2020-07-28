Twitter removes tweet highlighted by Trump falsely claiming COVID 'cure'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Twitter has removed a tweet that had been retweeted by President Donald Trump that falsely said that there was a cure for the coronavirus.

Late Monday night, Trump retweeted the tweet from an account with the handle “@stella_immanuel” that said, "Covid has cure. America wake up."

Twitter soon after removed the tweet and replaced it with a gray box that says, "This Tweet is no longer available."

A cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, doesn't exist and scientists have been working on developing both a range of treatments as well as vaccines. They and the Trump administration are racing to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.

A request for comment from Twitter was not immediately returned.

Trump also retweeted tweets defending the use of the drug Hydroxychloroquine, including one that accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, of misleading the public by dismissing the drug.

"I have not been misleading the public under any circumstances," Fauci responded on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning when asked for his reaction to Trump's retweets.

Fauci reiterated that the "overwhelming prevailing clinical trials" that have looked at the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it's "not effective" in treating the coronavirus.

This comes as Trump has recently attempted to take a more moderate approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He conceded, for example, last week at one of his restarted coronavirus White House briefings that it will likely "get worse before it gets better." The president has also been touting the importance of wearing masks after dismissing them for months. Despite his change in tone, he pushed states to reopen on Monday as a number of experts are calling for states to shut down.

Twitter has been much more aggressive in recent months in either removing tweets posted by the president, fact-checking them in real time or even placing warning labels over them.

The social media giant first fact-checked a pair of tweets posted by Trump in May when he claimed there was "NO WAY" an election with boosted mail-in voting would be legitimate. Twitter added a fact-check label to both tweets.

A few days later, Trump signed an executive order that asked federal regulators to revisit a 1996 law that protects websites from liability for what their users post.

And then a day after he signed the executive order, Twitter put a tweet from Trump behind a warning label, which said that the president had violated its rules against glorifying violence when he tweeted about protests over the death of George Floyd.

In June, Twitter and Facebook removed a video posted to Trump’s social media accounts of a "racist baby" because of a copyright claim from one of the children’s parents. Twitter labeled the video "manipulated media."