U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to all “nonessential traffic" due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump indicated in his announcement on Twitter that it will not affect trade between the two countries but did not offer any additional details.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.
He has not closed the border with Mexico.
The president announced last week that the U.S. would ban foreign travelers from Europe for the next 30 days. A few days later, the administration announced that the travel restrictions would be extended to foreigners traveling from the United Kingdom and Ireland as well.
Trump announced earlier Wednesday that he plans to hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a development regarding the FDA and the coronavirus.
There has not yet been an announcement from the Canadian government.