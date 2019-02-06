Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 6, 2019, 12:22 AM GMT By Associated Press

A government watchdog says President Donald Trump's four trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in early 2017 cost taxpayers nearly $14 million.

The Government Accountability Office says in a report Tuesday that travel and accommodations, Secret Service expenses, deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs and other costs for the trips between Feb. 3 and March 5 in 2017 tallied to $13.6 million. About $60,000 of the tab went directly to Mar-a-Lago.

The report provides one of the clearest pictures yet of the costs of the president to travel, and how much of that money goes back to his own properties.

The report also found Secret Service costs for three trips abroad by Trump's two adult sons and their spouses in early 2017 cost $396,000.

The report was requested by Democratic members of Congress.