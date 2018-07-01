West Hollywood Council urges removal of Trump's Walk of Fame star

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The West Hollywood City Council voted Monday night to urge the removal of President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the city’s mayor said.

The neighborhood’s City Council passed the resolution, citing Trump’s “attacks” on “minorities, immigrants” and other groups, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said a statement to NBC News.

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists,” Duran said in an email.

The council’s staff report on the resolution also cited the Trump administration’s separation of immigrant families at the U.S. border and Trump’s “denial of findings from the United States intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election and continued refusal to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.”

The council, which does not have any direct authority over the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will now share the resolution with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which does.

In a statement, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Leron Gubler said his group would refer the council’s resolution to its executive committee “for consideration at their next meeting.”

“As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Gubler said. “The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Trump’s star, which he earned in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe pageant, has been vandalized repeatedly in recent years.

Last month, a man with a pickax smashed it to pieces. The suspect, identified as Austin Clay, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.

In 2016, weeks before the presidential election, a man dressed as a construction worker also smashed the star with a pickax and sledgehammer.