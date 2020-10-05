White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest administration official to test positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Twitter on Monday morning.

Her diagnosis means that nine people tied to the president have contracted the virus.

McEnany said in a statement that her “close contacts” did not include members of the press. She spoke with reporters outside the White House on Sunday while not wearing a mask. She said she is experiencing no symptoms.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany wrote. "No reporters producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."

McEnany added that she "definitively had no knowledge" that fellow top White House official, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the virus before McEnany held a press briefing on Thursday.

"With my recent positive test, I will bring the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," she said.

McEnany's announcement comes as Trump remains hospitalized with the virus, for which his medical team said the president was placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases.

Others, like first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped prepare Trump for last week's presidential debate, and several Republican senators are among those that have announced positive tests for the virus in the days after Hicks' diagnosis was first made public.