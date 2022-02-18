White House records taken by Trump contained classified information, National Archives confirms

The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed on Friday that it found classified material among the boxes of White House documents that former President Donald Trump improperly took to Mar-a-Lago.

"NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that have been returned to the agency from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Archivist David S. Ferriero acknowledged in a letter to the House Oversight Committee.

The agency has said that Trump returned 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House. The Oversight committee earlier this month opened an investigation into records.