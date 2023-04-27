Writer E. Jean Carroll spars with Trump lawyer from witness stand: 'I was raped'

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges in a lawsuit that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s in a New York department store, was questioned Thursday by a lawyer for the former president who repeatedly suggested her claim was made up.

“You were supposedly raped?” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina asked Carroll early in his cross-examination.

“I was raped,” Carroll responded.

Carroll maintains the attack happened while shopping with Trump in a Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996. She went public with her claim in 2019, which the then-president derided as a "hoax" she made up to promote sales of the book where she made the allegation.

Carroll acknowledged to Tacopina that she is a longtime Democrat, and that when she first heard Trump was running for president, “I was in disbelief. I felt really bad.”

He asked her about a passage on the attack in an earlier draft of her book, where she wrote she was going public because she didn't like his policies as president.

The passage read, "Now after watching him for two years he wants to kill me and he’s polluting my air, poisoning my water, cooking my planet, and as he stacks the courts against my body, state by state, I’m afraid my free speech will be next, so now I will tell you what happened," Tacopina said.

Carroll said that was "a draft," adding, "I said to take that out before it's printed."

The former advice columnist acknowledged that she thought disclosing the attack in her book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," would help sales. "I was wrong," she said.

In her lawsuit and on the witness stand, Carroll said she'd been inspired to come forward by a New York Times story on sexual misconduct allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

She told Tacopina that was indeed the inspiration, and that she believed coming forward when she did could help combat "the culture of sexual violence" in the country.

During direct examination earlier in the day, Carroll described the torrent of abuse she's received online echoing Trump's insults about her, including posts on his Truth Social account Wednesday accusing her of a "scam."

"This morning for instance I thought I would just take a peek at my Twitter" and found an "onslaught" of "vile" messages, including ones calling her "slut," "ugly" and "old," Carroll said. Nevertheless, she added, "I couldn't be more proud to be here."