Biden’s push to ban noncompete agreements could have big implications for health care

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s push to ban noncompete agreements that limit a worker’s ability to leave their job for a competitor could cause a major shake-up in the health care industry, where the agreements have become pervasive among doctors and nurses.

The Biden administration is in the final stages of issuing a rule that would ban employers across industries from putting provisions in an employment agreement barring workers from moving to a competitor or starting their own enterprise, a move he touted during his State of the Union address last week.

The practice of having employees sign noncompete agreements has become common in the U.S., with the Biden administration estimating that 1 in 5 workers is bound by one. The practice has become particularly prevalent in the health care industry, as large health systems and private equity firms have increasingly bought up group doctor practices and hospital staffing agencies, requiring their new employees to sign broad noncompete agreements, according to interviews with doctors, nurses and medical groups.

“For a lot of health systems nationwide, it is standard practice to make all their nurses sign them,” said Jonah Mainzer, a senior policy adviser for the American Nurses Association. “They’re very common nationwide and it seems to be more common for younger nurses, people who are just breaking into the industry.”

For doctors and nurses, the agreements often specify a geographic radius in which they're unable to practice medicine for a period of one to two years after they leave or are fired from a job. In some instances, those geographic restrictions can be so broad that they would prevent a doctor or nurse from working in an entire region, requiring them to move to a new city or state or stop practicing medicine for a period of time.

Those who support the agreements say they are necessary to protect hospitals and medical practices that make an investment in recruiting, relocating and training a doctor as well as marketing their work to help them build up their patient base.

But opponents argue that the agreements are suppressing wages, contributing to doctor shortages in rural areas and stifling competition.

“We feel that the only reason they’re there is to decrease competition,” said Jonathan Jones, president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, who estimated that about half of emergency room doctors are bound by a noncompete agreement.

“In most major cities, a lot of hospitals are within a few miles of each other," Jones added. "If I get frustrated with the administration of the hospital, maybe I don’t think they’re providing the best care to patients, maybe they’re offering less pay and the hospital next door wants to hire me. I can’t do that if I have that noncompete.”

A survey last year of 558 doctors across specialties by Medscape, a news site targeted at physicians, found that more than 90% of respondents currently or previously had a noncompete agreement. A separate survey by Ohio State economist Kurt Lavetti found nearly half of primary care physicians in group practices and 37% of physicians employed at hospitals or free-standing care centers had noncompete agreements.

The agreements, which often apply even if a doctor is fired, may also prevent doctors from speaking out against unsafe medical practices or unfair working conditions for fear of getting fired and having to relocate their family in order to find another job, said Jones, who practices emergency medicine in Mississippi.

“When you tie in a noncompete that says if I’m fired I can’t work within a 100-mile radius, that means I’m going to have to take my kids out of school, move my entire family or I’m going to have to live in a hotel and not see my family when I’m working,” he said. “It has a real chilling effect on physicians’ willingness to speak out about unethical or unfair practices.”