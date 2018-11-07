Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

Republicans retained control of the Senate on Tuesday after GOP challengers defeated a pair of incumbent Democrats and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz defended his seat against Democrat Beto O'Rourke, according to NBC News projections.

The GOP entered Election Day with a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Democrats suffered blows early in the night that made the possibility of regaining the Senate majority virtually impossible. In Indiana and North Dakota, NBC News projected that Republican challengers Mike Braun and Kevin Cramer will defeat Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp.

The Indiana race had been considered a toss-up because Donnelly was seeking re-election in a state President Donald Trump had won in a landslide in 2016. Trump endorsed Braun and campaigned for him, most recently on Monday. Donnelly's seat was considered a must-hold in order for Democrats to possibly find themselves in the majority next year.

In North Dakota, polling showed Cramer building a significant lead on Heitkamp ahead of Election Day.

Moments after North Dakota was called for Cramer, NBC News projected that Cruz will defeat O'Rourke. O'Rourke was the Democratic darling of the election cycle, bringing in massive amounts of donations and running close with Cruz in traditionally conservative Texas — but his efforts were not quite enough to overcome the incumbent Republican.

With Cruz projected to defeat O'Rourke following the two incumbent losses, Democrats lost any chance they had to regain the majority

As was the story for much of the 2018 cycle, the Senate map presented Democrats with narrow opportunities to regain the majority. Ten Democrats, including Donnelly and Heitkamp, were up for re-election in states Trump won, whereas just one Republican was up for re-election in a state that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won.