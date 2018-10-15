Actress Olivia Wilde hits the campaign trail. (For her mom!)

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If you live in a swing district and it's October of an even numbered year, you're bound to get strangers knocking on your door asking for your vote.

But if you're in the right place at the right time, that stranger is actress Olivia Wilde, who has appeared in everything from "BoJack Horseman" to "Tron." And if you ask nicely, she'll send over her partner, "Saturday Night Live" alumn Jason Sudeikis, who is across the street with woke pro football player Chris Long, the son of NFL legend and Charlottesville resident Howie Long.

That's who greeted Nancy Braier when she opened her door Sunday, along with the congressional candidate herself, Democrat Leslie Cockburn, who also happens to be Wilde's mother.

"Is this really happening?!" Braier said, clutching her face in joy and disbelief.

Jason Sudeikis, left, and Olivia Wilde, center, before canvassing for Olivia's mother in Charlottesville. Matt Eich / for NBC News

Republican admakers have long tarred Democrats for associations with "Hollywood liberals," and especially now in the cultural wars of Donald Trump's America, never mind that he's a former reality TV star who hosted Kanye West last week.

But would the attacks be any different if the celebrity were an immediate family members? The answer, as it turns out, is no.

"The fact that Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Cockburn thinks that bringing in a couple of Hollywood liberals to Southside Virginia is a good idea shows just how out of touch she is," said John March, a spokesperson for the Virginia Republican Party.

If anything, for Republicans, the familial ties just further underscore the elitist image they're trying to paint of Cockburn. On Saturday, the state GOP even went so far as to say she "hates veterans" and "hates America."

The Cockburns, both political journalists, raised their children in a Washington where visits were common from people like the late essayist Christopher Hitchens, diplomat Richard Holbrooke and rock star Mick Jagger, whom Wilde once ordered out of her chair. Wilde (stage name) went on to marry the son of an Italian prince before getting together with Sudeikis, with whom she has two children.

But Wilde brushed aside the elitism charges while sitting with Sudeikis for an interview with NBC News as hundreds lined up for a rally for her mother.