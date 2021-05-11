Arizona legislature passes law to purge infrequent mail voters

Arizona Republicans on Tuesday passed legislation to remove infrequent mail voters from the state's ballot list from despite protests from Democrats and advocates who say the bill is discriminatory and will make voting harder.

Senate Bill 1485 passed its final Senate vote 16-14, along party lines. If signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, it would remove infrequent voters from the state’s Permanent Early Voting List, turning it into an “active” early voting list. It’s unclear Ducey will sign the legislation.

The bill failed an earlier vote last month, when one Republican lawmaker, state Sen. Kelly Townsend, joined Democrats in voting no because the ongoing audit orchestrated by Senate Republicans had not yet been completed and she sought additional legislation.

The audit is nowhere near done, but on Tuesday, Townsend voted along with Republicans and said she did so in "good faith."

"I have been reassured and convinced that it's okay to move forward because we are now looking at other issues that need to be fixed for the 2022 election," she said.

The debate on Tuesday was emotional and tense at times, with lawmakers using Senate rules to try and stop Democrats from alleging racism and bias in the bill's supporters.

Under the bill, counties would be required to remove voters from the early voting list in odd-numbered years if they do not cast a ballot by mail for two consecutive election cycles and do not respond to a notice from election officials within 90 days.

The bill purges voters from the mail voting list even if they choose to cast a ballot in person on the same voter registration, according to Eliza Sweren-Becker, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice tracking voting legislation around the country.

Democrats say the bill would remove nearly 150,000 voters from the rolls, and argue it would disenfranchise people of color, seniors, and independent voters, who do not automatically receive primary ballots. Republicans say the measure is about shoring up trust in Arizona’s elections, and updating the rules due to increased usage of mail voting.

Business leaders, Democrats, and advocates protested this bill fiercely, with dozens of business leaders coming out against it and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeting about the bill in April to his nearly 50 million Twitter followers.

Meanwhile, the controversial and conspiracy-infused effort to recount more than 2 million Maricopa County ballots is nowhere near done. The count is a continuation of GOP efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in a state President Joe Biden won by over 10,000 votes.

His narrow victory prompted many Republicans to embrace former President Donald Trump's baseless allegations of voter fraud. Some called for the Legislature to overrule Biden's win and seat electors who would deliver the state to Trump instead. State GOP leaders said the Legislature did not have that power, and Biden's Electoral College victory was certified.