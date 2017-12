Bannon’s enemies list: McConnell, Flake, Romney (and even his kids)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Steve Bannon came to Alabama to stump for Roy Moore, but he spent more time attacking national Republicans than Alabama Democrat Doug Jones a week out from the state's Senate election.

Mitt Romney topped the former Donald Trump adviser's hit list, which also included Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Bannon’s favorite punching bag, even though the Kentucky Republican just handed Trump his biggest legislative victory yet.

In a particularly nasty and personal attack, the Breitbart News chairman went after Romney's children and Mormon faith, slamming the former GOP presidential nominee for not serving in the Vietnam War and his sons for not putting on the uniform.

"You hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while men were dying in Vietnam. Do not talk about honor and integrity," Bannon said.

Bannon was infuriated by Romney's tweet on Monday in which he wrote that Moore would be a "stain" on the GOP and the country.

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

Bannon is trying to keep Romney, one of the GOP's most prominent Trump critics, from launching a bid for a Utah Senate seat. And Bannon's vitriol even extended to Romney's sons.

"You ran for commander in chief and had five sons — not one day of service in Afghanistan or Iraq. We have 7,000 dead and 52,000 casualties, and where were the Romneys during those wars?" Bannon asked. "Judge Roy Moore has more honor and integrity in his pinky finger than your entire family."

The attacks elicited cheers from a crowd of several hundred Moore supporters, who packed into a barn here and waved pro-Bannon and Breitbart News signs.

Bannon was on the same stage in the same barn for the same candidate a little over a month ago, just ahead of the GOP primary in late September when Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange. Bannon's message barely changed, even though Moore is now locked in a fight against Democrat Doug Jones.

Even after McConnell got a major tax bill through the Senate, Bannon slammed the majority leader for not doing more.

"We’re going to hold you accountable, Mitch," Bannon declared, saying real conservatives "hold you in total contempt."

"By the way Mitch, the tax cuts aren't going to save you," Bannon added.

Bannon went on to mock Flake, who announced Tuesday that he would put "country over party" by donating $100 to Jones' campaign.

Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"C'mon brother, if you're going to write a check, write a check," Bannon said of the amount, before ridiculing Flake's approval ratings.

Finally, Bannon zeroed in on the reason he had come here.

He attacked Jones as a "radical" and a "globalist," saying he had spent decades doing the bidding of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

"A vote for Doug Jones is a vote for the Clinton agenda," Bannon said.

And he called the accusations of sexual impropriety that have roiled Moore's campaign "a setup" from the “opposition party," by which he meant the press.

"If they can destroy Roy Moore, they can destroy you," Bannon said.

Moore has run a thin campaign since the accusations first broke, with few TV ads and fewer public events. But Bannon stuck with the candidate even as seemingly every other national Republican abandoned him.

Now Moore is back on the upswing, thanks in party to Trump's endorsement, which cleared the way for others to jump in, including the Republican National Committee.

A pro-Trump group group said Tuesday it planned to spend $1.1 million in the final week of the race, and a Bannon-aligned group has pitched in several hundred thousand more.

The money, and a boost from Bannon, could be a crucial lifeline for Moore, who has been outspent 10-to-1 by Jones in recent weeks.

Moore took the stage Tuesday night, dressed in a suit and tie, not the cowboy hat and vest he wore in September, when he waved a pistol on stage.

Protesters interrupted the event twice, but they were swiftly dealt with by a heavy security presence that included both uniformed police officers and plain-clothed guards.

"There’s been a lot of fake news," Moore said, portraying himself once again as a victim of a smear campaign.

"I think they’re afraid I’m going to take Alabama values to Washington," Moore said, "and I want to tell you, I can't wait."