'Based on a lie': Delta CEO blasts Georgia's 'unacceptable' voting law

Delta Airlines came out in strong opposition to Georgia’s recently passed voting law on Wednesday, with CEO Ed Bastian writing in a memo to employees that the law is “unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.”

In the week since a sweeping package of election restrictions was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, activists have threatened to boycott Delta and other Atlanta-based companies, saying they didn't do enough to stop the law from being passed.

Earlier on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that dozens of Black business leaders had come together to urge corporations to fight voting restrictions around the country.

Delta’s statement is a forceful repudiation of the Georgia law — and similar efforts around the country.

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” the memo reads.

Bastian suggests that the company could get involved in future voting legislation fights, too.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections," Bastian wrote. "This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights. So there is much work ahead, and many more opportunities to have an impact."

Advocates began pressuring major Atlanta-based corporations well before the bill’s passage. Several companies issued statements re-emphasizing their support for free and fair elections and voting rights, but advocates argued those statements fell short of combating the proposed laws.

The statement notes that Delta did pressure lawmakers during the legislative process.

"Since the bill’s inception, Delta joined other major Atlanta corporations to work closely with elected officials from both parties to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill," it notes. "We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed."

While it is unclear exactly what provisions of the law Delta opposes, earlier versions of the bill would have dramatically curbed weekend early voting, something the final version expanded.