/ Updated By Allan Smith and Morgan Radford

Brian Kemp resigned Thursday as Georgia's secretary of state after declaring victory in his tight race for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, said he was resigning to focus on the transition process in a news conference alongside Republican Gov. Nathan Deal in Atlanta.

"In addition to having the right team, you need energy and focus," Kemp said. "That is why effective 11:59 a.m. today, I'm stepping down as secretary of state."

Kemp holds a narrowing lead over Abrams following Tuesday's vote, but the race remains too close to call, according to NBC News. Kemp leads Abrams, 50.3 percent to 48.7 percent. Kemp has declared himself the winner, but Abrams has not conceded.

Kemp, during Thursday's news conference, said that even if Abrams were to receive "100 percent" of the remaining provisional ballots, he would still come out on top.

As more ballots are being counted, Abrams' deficit nears both the threshold required for a recount and the level needed to trigger a runoff election. Georgia requires that one candidate has more than 50 percent of the vote in order to avoid a runoff.

Abrams' campaign has maintaining that there are enough outstanding votes to force a runoff election next month, saying she needs to gain just 15,000 to do so. Kemp countered in an interview Thursday with WSB Radio, claiming the Abrams team is using "old math."

In his role as secretary of state, Kemp oversees Georgia's elections, something that opponents have pointed to as an inherent conflict of interest. Last month, former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgian, called on Kemp to resign his office.

Now that he resigned, Kemp will not oversee any possible recount in the state.

If Abrams — who is seeking to become the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history — is able to cut her deficit to the point where Kemp no longer has more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would be held on Dec. 4.

CORRECTION (Nov. 8, 11:20 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the effective time of Secretary of State Brian Kemp's resignation. It is 11:59 a.m Thursday, not 11:59 p.m. Thursday.