Republican wins spot in California gov race, Democrat quickly makes Trump the issue

Having GOP hopeful John Cox in the battle is a relief for beleaguered California Republicans, who had risked not landing any candidates on the top of the ticket for the general election this fall, which could hurt turnout in key House races.

Under California's unusual "jungle primary" system, the two candidates with the most votes from either party in Tuesday's contests advance to November.

Democrats have been spending millions of dollars to try to prevent their own candidates from getting "locked out" by two Republicans in a handful of Southern California congressional districts that should be winnable in the fall.

While not all votes are in, Democrats began to breathe a bit easier by Wednesday morning as it became apparent that the party's candidates would likely clear the hurdles to make it to the November election in a handful of key House contests. Still, some races remain too close to call.

Since California accepts absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked on time, it may take days or even weeks to determine the winners in neck-and-neck contests.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, had 34 percent, or 1,430,985 votes, while Cox had 26 percent, or 1,105,595 votes. Villaraigosa was headed for a distant third place — an embarrassing finish for a well-known Democrat who vastly outspent Cox.

One group of wealthy charter school advocates spent over $13 million on TV ads for Villaraigosa, according to Advertising Analytics.

Cox told his own supporters he'd wage a high-minded contest against Newsom. "I want to give the voters of this great state the race they deserve. Serious, substantive, and for heaven's sake, civil," he said.