Florida Democrats flip the Jacksonville mayor’s office in a major upset

Democrat Donna Deegan won the Jacksonville mayoral race Tuesday night, a shocking upset that hands Florida Democrats a major shot of energy less than six months after they were trounced in the 2022 midterms and considered left for dead by the national party.

Deegan came into Election Day as the decided underdog against Republican Daniel Davis, who is the head of the city’s chamber of commerce and had a significant fundraising advantage. He was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but that support was lukewarm. The governor did not do events with Davis or put his political muscle behind his candidacy.

With all of the city’s 186 precincts reporting, Deegan had a 52-48 advantage over Davis, who was vying to replace current Republican Mayor Lenny Curry and was term-limited.

“Everyone said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said, according to video of her victory speech. “We did it because we brought the people inside.”

The city of Jacksonville's official Twitter account sent a tweet congratulating Deegan Tuesday night, writing, "We look forward to your leadership and vision as you help guide our City into the future."

In his concession speech, Davis called on everyone to "come together now and move our city forward," according to the site Florida Politics.

Deegan is a former TV anchor in the city with significant name recognition. After leaving TV, she went on to found a nonprofit that focuses on breast cancer research. She will become the city's first female mayor.

The win in Jacksonville, which was the most populous city in the country with a Republican mayor, is a huge morale boost for Florida Democrats, who have faced a series of stinging losses in recent years. Most recently, they were hammered up and down the ballot during a midterm election cycle in 2022 that saw DeSantis win by nearly 20 percentage-points. He also captured Duval County, which is composed mostly by the city of Jacksonville, by 12 percentage-points.

“Just when people thought they had Jacksonville figured out, the voters have confounded expectations,” said Chris Hand, a veteran Jacksonville Democratic operative. "Donna Deegan’s win is historic, not just because of who she is but also because of how she won: By running a positive campaign and building a coalition of Democrats, No Party Affiliation Voters, and even some Republicans.”

Duval County’s political trajectory has been a roller coaster in recent election cycles.

It was won in 2018 by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who lost the election to DeSantis as Republican voters moved from the city to heavily Republican-leaning commuter counties. Two years later, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the county since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

In 2022, however, DeSantis and Republicans dominated in the county like they did the rest of the state. Duval was named one of seven bellwether counties as part of NBC News’ “County to County” project as a result of the swing nature of its politics.

The early-cycle victory is no doubt a significant start to the 2024 election cycle for Democrats, but the party will still face strategic disadvantages as it tries to regain footing in a state where its recent political history has been defined by stinging losses. Most notably, Republicans now outnumber Democrats in the state by more than 400,000 registered voters.

Still, the win is both a shot of momentum and a big-time win to kick off the tenure of new Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried, who was elected to the post in February and handed the uphill task of rebuilding the party in what had long been known as the nation’s largest swing state.

“For too long, Jacksonville has been led by Republicans who are hell bent on taking away our rights and it’s past time that the city is led by leaders with new, fresh ideas who have a plan for Jacksonville,” Fried said.