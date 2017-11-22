WASHINGTON — Democrat Doug Jones released a hard-hitting video on Wednesday highlighting the accusations of sexual misconduct against Republican opponent Roy Moore ahead of next month's special Senate election in Alabama.

In the somber video, which is for now running online only, a narrator reads the names of the nine women accusing Moore of inappropriately pursuing them as teenagers, as photos of them as schoolgirls are shown.

"Leigh Corfman, Beverly Young Nelson, Debbie Wesson Gibson, Gloria Thacker Deason, Gena Richardson, Wendy Miller, Kelly Harrison Thorp. And the list is growing," the narrator says, mentioning the two remaining accusers, Tina Johnson and Becky Gray, at the end of the 30-second video.

"They were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them. Now they are women — witnesses to us all of his disturbing conduct," the narrator continues. "Will we make their abuser a U.S. Senator?"

Moore adamantly denies all the accusations and has accused the women of being part of a conspiracy to defame him perpetrated by both Republican and Democratic opponents. He has threatened to sue The Washington Post, which first broke the story. On Tuesday, he also threatened the nine women with legal action.

Jones, who at first treaded gingerly around his opponent's scandal, has since stepped up his fire ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

A Jones campaign TV ad released this week features quotes from conservatives like Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemning Moore. "Conservative voices putting children and women over party. Doing what’s right," the narrator says.

Meanwhile, Moore's communications director, John Rogers, abruptly resigned, the campaign confirmed on Wednesday. The Washingtonian was first to report the resignation.