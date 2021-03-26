Democrats excoriate new voting restrictions in Georgia that make it illegal to give people water

Democrats and advocates on Friday slammed Georgia's new voting restrictions that will result in drastic changes to the state's election process, including making it illegal to give voters water or food when they're in line to cast a ballot.

The 98-page law also adds additional voter ID requirements to mail voters, shortening state runoffs and limiting the required early voting for those runoffs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the law "despicable."

"Since 2012—the GA GOP has closed more than 200 polling places. Voters in mostly Black precincts now wait 8X LONGER to vote than voters in mostly white precincts," he wrote in a tweet Thursday night. "Now the GOP makes it a crime to give water to people standing in long lines THEY CREATED."

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, founder of the voting rights group Fair Fight, said in a statement Thursday that the law was "blatantly unconstitutional" and "nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0."

The legislation also gives the state legislature far more control over county-level election administration, by allowing them to appoint the chair of the State Election Board, which can step in and takeover county election administration.

“S.B. 202 will allow for a hostile takeover of local boards of elections, if the Georgia legislature — filled with politicians — doesn’t like the outcome of the elections. It’s anti- Democratic, it’s un-American,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said on MSNBC Friday.

Warnock was elected alongside Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a pair of runoff races in the state in January.

The ban against “line warming,” meanwhile, ostensibly aims to prevent electioneering. In practice, it could make it hard for voters to withstand long lines, which extended for 10 hours in some places in Georgia last year.

“It's just mean and petty and very much reminiscent of Jim Crow- era tactics that are designed to have a chilling effect on participation,” Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, said on MSNBC Friday of the restrictions against food and water.

Her organization, a nonpartisan group that aims to register and engage new voters, is suing state election officials over the law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp behind closed doors Thursday immediately after the GOP-controlled state House passed the legislation.

Kemp championed the new law as “common sense” on Thursday, aligning himself with former President Donald Trump and boasting that he called for investigations into voter fraud last year.

Trump falsely claimed the election in 2020 was marred by fraud after President Joe Biden won the state, flipping it blue for the first time in decades. He pressured Republican election officials to investigate and dismissed their claims that the election was secure and that the results were accurate. State Republicans championed his claims, the questions they prompted, and used both as justification for many of the changes in the legislation.

The bill includes quite a few changes. Here's what else is in the legislation.