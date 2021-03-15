Democrats' flagship super PAC repositions itself to sell Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party's largest super PAC, Priorities USA, is reorienting itself to promote President Joe Biden's agenda and support Democrats in coming elections with a new leadership team and ad campaign, the group told NBC News.

Priorities, which spent more than $250 million in the presidential election cycle, is now focused on promoting the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Biden signed into law last week, with two new digital ads proclaiming, "Help is on the way."

The ads are the first in what the group says will be a multimillion-dollar push over the next two years in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Senate campaigns in the 2022 midterm elections will be key to defending Democrats' narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Priorities is increasingly focused on digital advertising and reaching voters who turned out for the first time in 2020, which set a high-water mark for turnout. It will also redouble its work on voting rights as Republican-controlled legislatures seek to impose new restrictions in the name of ballot security.

The super PAC's longtime leader, Chairman Guy Cecil, is staying on. Danielle Butterfield has been promoted to executive director, overseeing day-to-day operations, replacing Patrick McHugh, who will become a senior strategist and consultant for the super PAC.

Aneesa McMillan will be deputy executive director overseeing communications and other issues, while Nick Ahamed will be deputy executive director for political operations. Jenn Stowe, the group's current deputy executive director, will join the board.

"I am thrilled to be taking the reins of an organization that continues to evolve with the changing media landscape," Butterfield said. "The Biden-Harris administration and Democrats across the country are laser-focused on showing up for the people who showed up for them in 2020, and it is our job to earn and keep their support for years to come."

The Democratic National Committee and another pro-Biden super PAC, Unite the Country, also recently began airing ads to help sell the stimulus package to Americans after no Republicans voted for it.