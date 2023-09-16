Democrats in Ohio say they’ll need a new recipe for a second huge abortion rights win

BURTON, OHIO — Abortion rights activists shocked themselves and the Ohio political world when they resoundingly defeated an August proposal that would have made it more difficult to enshrine abortion protections in the state’s constitution.

The next test comes on Nov. 7, when voters will decide whether to adopt a constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion in a state that has veered increasingly to the right since 2016.

But despite their high-profile victory in August, abortion rights activists know it doesn't mean November will be a cakewalk — and Democrats still face hurdles when it comes to the 2024 political cycle.

NBC News spoke with more than a dozen state and local party officials, volunteers and voting activists, along with more than 20 Ohio voters, about how abortion shaped their perspectives on upcoming elections.

“I think if we start early enough, and we talk to voters about the issues that are important to them, and we bring everything down to the local level, I think it bodes well, especially for Senator Brown,” said Janet Carson, chairwoman of the Geauga County Democratic Party as well as the Ohio Democratic County Chairs Association.

'Blown away'

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort in the lead-up to the Aug. 8 vote.

Volunteers knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors. Local party leaders ordered 120,000 "Vote No" postcards. One million calls spread the word, according to an Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson.

But in the aftermath of the special election, advocates weren’t expecting such a wide margin of victory — especially a victory that rested in part on their ability to turn out independent and Republican voters.

“I was blown away,” said Katie Paris, founder of Red Wine & Blue.

That margin — 14 points — marked a resounding win for reproductive rights advocates and the latest boost for Democrats in a string of abortion-related votes in red-leaning states across the country.