Here's the list of 51 Democratic candidates and incumbents who won't support minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for Speaker if the party takes the House in the November elections.

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEES AGAINST PELOSI (42)

1. Ken Harbaugh (D-OH-7) McClatchyDC (8/3/2017)

“We have a remarkable opportunity in front of us, and it’s going to take new thinking and new leadership to capitalize on it.”

2. Aftab Pureval (D-OH-1) Cincinnati Enquirer (7/11/2018)

"Will I support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker? The answer is 'no,' " Pureval exclusively told Politics Extra on Wednesday. “I’m running for Congress because I genuinely believe we need a new generation of leadership. Washington is Brooklyn ken. It’s toxic, and it’s on both sides."

3. Dan McCready (D-NC-9) Charlotte Observer (3/20/2018)

Dan McCready said, “The fact is leaders of both parties have let us down… It’s time for a change,” he said. “And that starts at the top.”

4. Danny O’Connor (R-OH-12) Politico (3/14/2018)

Danny O’Connor, who is running in a special election this summer to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-Ohio), told POLITICO in an interview this past weekend that he won’t support Pelosi because he believes “we need changes in leadership on both sides of the aisle.”

5. Brendan Kelly (D-IL-12) The Southern Illinoisan (3/26/2018)

Brendan Kelly (D-IL) [said] should he win in November, he would not support Nancy Pelosi… as Speaker of the House.

6. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY-22) Syracuse.com (5/03/2018)

“I believe it's time for new leadership on both sides of the aisle.”

7. Ben McAdams (D-UT-4) AP (5/3/2018)

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said… he would not vote for Pelosi to lead the party if Democrats regain control of the U.S. House.

8. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ-11) New Jersey Globe (5/23/18)

Sherrill announced that she would not vote House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi into a House leadership position if she was elected to fill retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s seat.

9. Jared Golden (D-ME-2) Sun-Journal (6/4/2018)

State Rep. Jared Golden of Lewiston told a forum that he “has no intention of voting for Nancy Pelosi. None at all.”

10. Clarke Tucker (D-AR-2) Campaign ad (06/12/2018)

“I’ve said from day one that I won’t vote for Nancy Pelosi.”

11. Max Rose (D-NY-11) Politico (6/20/2018)

“If the Democratic Party is going to earn back the trust of the American people then we need to show them that we are serious about changing our politics — and that means we need a change in leadership.”

12. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ-1) Press of Atlantic City (6/21/2018)

"We need to change the leadership in Washington. After more than a decade of leading House Democrats as Speaker and Minority Leader, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will not have my support as leader in the next session," Van Drew said in a statement.

13. Gil Cisneros (D-CA-39) San Francisco Chronicle (6/21/2018)

“While I respect Leader Pelosi’s years of advocacy on behalf of California and the Democratic Party, it’s time for new leadership.”

14. Andrew Janz (D-CA-22) NBC News (3/28/2018)

"I'm not supporting Nancy Pelosi…. I think she's done a lot of good for the party; I think she's done a lot of good for the country…. However, I think it's time for a new generation of leaders to go to Washington, and this is with respect to both Democrats and Republicans."

15. Andy Kim (D-NJ-3) New Jersey Globe (6/23/18)

“As I’m now working to help my community here in New Jersey, it’s time we have new leadership on both sides of the aisle in Washington to get the job done.”

16. Richard Ojeda (D-WV-3) The Atlantic (3/15/2018)

“I don’t think she relates to the working class,” Ojeda said of Pelosi.

17. Joe Cunningham (D-SC-1) Twitter (June 21, 2017)

“The Democratic Party needs new leadership now. If elected, I will not vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Time to move forward and win again.”

18. Mel Hall (D-IN-2) Campaign statement (7/25/2018)

“I do not currently support and will not support Nancy Pelosi for leadership in the next Congress…. Washington is broken – and career politicians in both parties are to blame.”

19. Liz Watson (D-IN-9) WTTV CBS 4 (7/29/2018)

“I won’t vote for Nancy Pelosi because we need new leadership in Washington.”

20. J.D. Scholten (D-IA-4) The Hill (7/26/2018)

“I definitely think it’s time for new leadership…. You look at who the [Democratic] leaders are right now ... in the Senate it’s someone from New York and then in the House it’s someone from California.”

21. Kathleen Williams (D-MT-AL): Campaign ad (7/18/2018)

“I won’t be voting for Nancy Pelosi for leader. Instead, I’ll push to find a new leadership team that ensures Congress works for all of us.”

22. Janet Garrett (D-OH-4) Vox (7/11/2018)

“I look at the leadership, I think we should vote them all out,” Garrett said.

23. Theresa Gasper (D-OH-10) Dayton Daily News (7/10/2018)

“Although this discussion is premature, I would support new leadership in the House,” Gasper said through a spokeswoman.

24. Josh Welle (D-NJ-4) New Jersey Globe (6/22/2018)

“Speaker Pelosi has been a strong public servant.… But, it’s clear that Congress is not working for everyday people, and now is the time for new leadership in Washington with fresh ideas on moving our country forward and united.”

25. Kathy Manning (D-NC-13) Medium (7/4/2018)

"I cannot vote for more of the same, and I cannot support Nancy Pelosi or Paul Ryan to lead Congress. We need fresh faces and bold ideas leading both parties."

26. Jason Crow (D-CO-6) Denver Post (7/23/2018)

“I won’t be supporting Nancy Pelosi…. I want new leadership to set up and move this country forward.”

27. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-7) Statement to NBC News (7/31/2018)

"We need new leadership in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, and at every level, from first-term members to Congressional leadership, and for this reason, under no circumstances, would I vote for Nancy Pelosi to again be Speaker of the House."

28. Ron Dinicola (D-PA-16) Meadville Tribune (4/17/2018)

“I respect the contributions that have been made by the Democratic leadership in the past, but I think it's time for a change on both sides of the aisle.”

29. Kara Eastman (D-NE-2) Facebook post (3/15/2018)

“I believe it's time to bring fresh perspectives to Washington. Democrats must have term limits like the Republicans have for their Congressional leaders. I would support a new House leader in 2019!”

30. Joseph Kopser (D-TX-21) Statement to NBC News (8/3/2018)

"Both parties need a new generation of leaders who will put country ahead of party. I'm not supporting Nancy Pelosi as leader in any vote because I believe there are people who can better take the Democratic Party and our country forward."

31. Jess King (D-PA-11) Statement to NBC News (8/4/2018)

"Congress already has too many career politicians in leadership, and too often leaders in both parties fail to stand up to wealthy special interests. That's why I would vote for new leadership, not Nancy Pelosi. We need to make Washington D.C work for all of us, instead of just working for the political establishment.”

32. Ammar Campa-Najjar (D-CA-50) “Kasie DC” (8/5/2018)

KASIE HUNT: Would you support Nancy Pelosi to lead the Democrats if you're elected?

CAMPA-NAJJAR: Honestly, no. I think we need new leadership.

33. Mac Schneider (D-ND-AL) Grand Forks Herald (6/10/2018)

“I will not be voting for Ms. Pelosi. I think we need a change, and more than that, I think we need someone who can deliver an economic message — someone who can come out to North Dakota and talk to farmers and ranchers and explain why Democratic policies are better for their pocketbooks.”

34. Tim Bjorkman (D-SD-AL) Campaign website (3/13/2018)

“My first pledge is one I have spoken of since the day I announced my candidacy… that as South Dakota’s lone Congressman, I will not support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House or any other leadership position.”

35. Jill Schiller (D-OH-2) Statement to NBC News (8/6/2018)

“I plan to vote for a new generation of leaders…. I've heard one consistent theme on the campaign trail: we need change in Washington, and I want to be a part of that change.”

36. James Thompson (D-KS-4) Twitter (6/21/2018)

“I do not support Nancy Pelosi returning as leader.”

37. Paul Davis (D-KS-2) Kansas City Star (8/15/2017)

“This is a broken Congress right now, and I think the leaders of both political parties bear responsibility for that…. And I think that we need new leadership in both political parties.”

38. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI-8) Washington Post (5/1/2018)

“I think it’s clear that on both sides of the aisle, people are seeking new leadership, and I’m going to be looking for someone who best represents my district and what we care about here. And I believe that’s a new generation of leaders.”

39. Nate McMurray (D-NY-27) Buffalo News (6/14/2018)

"I think it's time to move on…. If this blue wave really does happen, it's a request to go a different way, a mandate to do things differently."

40. Haley Stevens (D-MI-11) Detroit News (7/31/2018)

All but Skinner say they wouldn't vote for U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California as speaker if Democrats win the U.S. House this fall — an indication they feel a new generation should have a seat at the leadership table.

41. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13) CNN (8/9/2018)

“No, probably not… Supporting big banks and supporting efforts that I don’t think put the people first is troubling…. She doesn't speak about the issues that are important to the families of the 13th Congressional District, and they are a priority for me.”

42. Dr. Danielle Mitchell (D-TN-3), in a statement to NBC News (8/10/2018):

“I admire Pelosi and deeply appreciate all she has accomplished, but I wouldn’t back her for another term as Speaker of the House. Limiting terms in Congress shows that we have faith in the ability of others to step up and serve.”

DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENTS AGAINST PELOSI (9)

1. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY-4) CNN (6/22/2017)

"She has been a great leader, but like every leader, time immemorial, it's time for people to know when to go.... I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi believes that she is the one that can lead this party. I happen to have a different opinion, and I think it's important for people in my position to not be afraid to speak truth to power."

2. Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA-38) C-SPAN (10/5/2017)

“I do think it's time to pass a torch to a new generation of leaders.... I think there comes a time when you need to pass that torch. And I think it's time.”

3. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ-9) Statement to NBC News (8/9/2018)

“I am looking for someone will return us to regular order – in procedure, and with legislation. The institution is not working. Chairmen must be given their power back.… It’s time to turn the corner. I have never been an advocate of a coup. Coups only divide caucuses.... We will need unity. Our caucus has very capable people, and I look forward to hearing from my colleagues.”

4. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA-18) Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (1/8/2018)

“I think we need new leadership on both sides.”

5. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA-6) Roll Call (5/1/2018)

“I think there’s a strong desire out there in America for new leadership in Washington, not just getting rid of Republicans but getting new leadership in the Democratic Party.”

6. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) Buffalo News (6/14/18)

Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo said… that he will not back House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California for another term as the top Democrat in the House.

7. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) Dayton Daily News (7/10/2018)

“The focus is on 2018, but I think there is going to be some change, whether it’s newer members or maybe someone not in leadership right now,” said Ryan, who said he still does not plan to vote for Pelosi for speaker if Democrats take the House.

8. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN-5) Statement to NBC News (8/6/2018)

“Jim believes that Nancy Pelosi is a wonderful person and historic speaker,” a spokesman said. “But he has believed for a long time that the House needs a new generation of leaders who can appeal to a broad swath of the American electorate. He has declined to cast a vote for Rep. Pelosi five times over the past eight years, and will vote for an alternative after this election as well.”

9. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5) Confirmed to NBC News (8/6/2018)

Asked if he will not vote for Pelosi again after this election, a spokesperson said, “That remains his position.”

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES AGAINST PELOSI (2)

1. Dan Kohl (D-WI-6) Fox 6 (4/29/2018)

"If I'm elected to Congress, I would not vote for Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats.”

2. Nancy Soderberg (D-FL-6) Daytona Beach News-Journal (8/2/2018)

“No, I believe you need new leadership in Congress if you’re going to change the dysfunction in Washington.”

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEES NEITHER FOR NOR AGAINST PELOSI (34)

1. Amy McGrath (D-KY-6) “Kasie DC” (4/8/2018)

“I would look at all leaders that would step up to possibly be Speaker of the House. I think Nancy Pelosi has had a difficult job in the past, but I’m very concerned as are voters here in Kentucky that the leadership in Washington is really led in the Democratic Party by San Francisco and New York and we ought to look at some new leaders out there.”

2. Dana Balter (D-NY-24) Syracuse.com (6/7/2018)

"I don't really know an answer to this question because when I choose a candidate for any election I look at the candidates," Balter said, "and I don't know who's running… I think we are stuck in the old way of doing things, and we need not only new energy but a new approach,"

3. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) Inside Sources (5/28/2018)

“I am focused on reaching out and talking with voters every day about important issues like health care, restoring jobs and tax policy,” said Delgado...“The people of our region are much more focused on these issues than Washington palace intrigue.”

4. Steven Horsford (D-NV-4) Interview with NBC News (6/23/2018)

“Look, we are way, premature to be talking about who the next leader of the Congress is.”

5. Susie Lee (D-NV-3) Interview with NBC News (6/23/2018)

“I’ll make that decision when I get there.”

6. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D-IL-13) State Journal Register (3/20/2018)

“I’ll be taking my nod from the voters right here in the district.”

7. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-6) MSNBC (5/15/2018)

“I think it’s a premature question.”

8. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX-7): Washington Post (4/16/2018)

Lizzie Fletcher has refused to endorse Pelosi for speaker but has still won support from Emily’s List and other national Democratic groups.

9. Gina Ortiz Jones (D-TX-23): Texas Tribune (6/24/2018)

[Ortiz Jones] said it was premature to talk about who the next speaker is going to be and promised to to support whoever's "going to be the best person to represent this district and fight for what matters most in this district." Pressed on the question, she said she was waiting to see all the eventual candidates for the job before making a decision, noting Democrats "have no idea who else is running" beside Pelosi at this time.

10. Harley Rouda (D-CA-48) ABC News (6/5/2018)

“Certainly I’m not in a good position to make any kind of decision right now.”

11. Tedra Cobb (D-NY-21) Statement to NBC News (8/4/2018)

“My focus right now is winning this election.... Nobody I've spoken to cares about Nancy Pelosi; you can talk about that as pundits.”

12. Mary Scanlon (D-PA-5) Philadelphia Inquirer (5/9/2018)

“It’s going to depend on who are all the candidates at this time and what are the circumstances at that time. I do think, as a whole, the Democrats need to cultivate the next generation and I think they would be best served by leveraging Nancy Pelosi’s skills to help bring along the next generation. And I’m just not sure what that’s going to look like in a year and a half.”

13. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA-7) Statement to NBC News

“While Carolyn does believe House leadership could use some new blood and new ideas, she also believes it's far too early and premature to begin speculating on the speakership...”

14. Jessica Morse (D-CA-4) The Mercury News (3/16/2018)

“I will examine every single choice I make with one lens: what is best for the people in my hometown.”

15. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA-1) The Washington Post (6/17/2018)

“I’ll be frank: Nobody has my vote until I get there and I sit down with them and we have a long conversation about my district and about the folks in it.”

16. Sean Casten (D-IL-6) ABC News (3/31/2018)

Casten nor Houlahan would commit to voting for Nancy Pelosi for speaker, but they also didn’t rule it out. Both said they would need to think about who got their vote and consider all the candidates for the position.

17. Cindy Axne (D-IA-3) Des Moines Register (5/31/2018)

“I’ll support the leader that best supports the values of Iowa.”

18. Perry Gershon (D-NY-1) Statement to NBC News (7/31/2018)

“I don’t think that is an appropriate question right now. I am focused on winning [our] race.”

19. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) MTP Daily (6/27/2019)

“Let me win the election first in November before I make commitments… I think that she’s a candidate to consider.”

20. T.J. Cox (D-CA-21) GVWire.com (5/30/2018)

“This is what I hear about Nancy Pelosi: absolutely nothing.… When we do win, and when we take back the House that is when I will look at who the leadership should be.”

21. Lucy McBath (D-GA-6) Statement to NBC News (8/2/2018)

“Lucy will make a decision on who to support for Speaker and other leadership offices when she knows who is running for the positions, whether Democrats have won the majority and she has had a chance to learn each candidate's plan for helping move the nation forward,” a spokesperson said.

22. Susan Wild (D-PA-7) HuffPo (5/15/2018)

“If any other political official had done what she has done, but had been male, that question would not constantly be coming up,” Wild said. Still, she stopped short of pledging to back Pelosi... saying she would wait to decide based on the available candidates.

23. Colin Allred (D-TX-32) Statement to NBC News (8/3/2018)

“If he is fortunate enough to win this election,” a spokesperson said, “he’ll see who’s running for leadership and then make his decision based on who he thinks would do the best job for North Texas.”

24. M.J. Hegar (D-TX-31) Statement to NBC News (8/3/2018)

“As an independent thinker, I need to see all the facts and know everyone who is running to be able to make an informed decision. What I can say is I will vote in the best interests of our country and my district, and there is no question that regular leadership changes are healthy.”

25. Justin Kanew (D-TN-7) Statement to NBC News (8/3/2018)

‘Since we don't yet know who will be up for speaker when we get to the house in November I can't yet say who I will or won't support. Whoever I get behind, it'll be the person I believe will help us get the most done for the people of this country, and especially our district.”

26. Diane Mitsch Bush (D-CO-3) Statement to NBC News (8/4/2018)

"I don't know what members will be in Congress or who will be up for consideration for leader, but I will give careful thought to all of my Democratic colleagues.”

27. Betsy Rader (D-OH-14) Statement to NBC News (8/4/2018)

“Betsy has not decided who she will be voting for in the Democratic caucus meeting, but certainly wants to see more Midwestern voices in the caucus leadership,” a spokesperson said. “She will almost certainly vote for the Democratic nominee for speaker.”

28. Adrienne Bell (D-TX-14) Statement to NBC News (8/4/2018)

“I will make my decision regarding party leadership during the actual process, as we seek to move the Democratic Party forward, with bold visions and solutions, that improve the lives of the American people. Assuredly, whatever vote I have during the Democratic Caucus meeting, is the vote I will bring to the floor of the House.”

29. Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) Statement to NBC News (8/7/2018)

“As of Wednesday, August 8, we are 90 days out from election day -- that is my focus. I plan to vote for leaders who share the values of the 14th District.”

30. Carolyn Long (D-WA-3) The Daily Chronicle (4/10/2018)

“I do believe that the polarization in our institutions has a lot to do with the leaders who are representing the parties. ... I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it, but I think a lot about the fact that leaders have made it very difficult for some members of Congress to govern independently.”

31. Lisa Brown (D-WA-5) Statement to NBC News (8/6/2018)

“I have already stated that I’d like to see new people included in the Democrats' leadership team. That being said, this decision is too important to make in advance without knowing who the candidates will be, discussing their performance with other members, especially those from the Northwest, and having a chance to interview them personally.”

32. Tracy Mitrano (D-NY-23) Statement to NBC News (8/8/2018)

"The Democratic Party should be cultivating new talent for its key leadership positions. However, if someone steps forward that does not embody the qualities needed to proactively lead the 116th Congress, then I would consider voting for Nancy Pelosi."

33. Hiral Tipirneni (D-AZ-8) “Politics Unplugged”/3TV (7/29/2018)

“Should I have the honor of being sent to Congress, I would keep an open mind towards top party leadership but I do think it is time to reassess leadership and direction.”

34. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) Washington Post (8/26/2017)

“For how many of you is this one of your top concerns?” Wexton asked. No hands went up. She went on to say she hadn’t thought about it at all.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES NEITHER FOR NOR AGAINST PELOSI (7)

1. Rep. Mike Capuano (D-MA-7) WCVB5 (8/5/2018)

"I have supported her in the past. I have not said I supported her now because I think we need to get through this election first… The time will come to deal with the leadership of the Democratic Party. That’s not now."

2. Randy Bryce (D-WI-1) NTK Network (4/23/2018)

“It’s not something that I spend a lot of time thinking about. I’m extremely concerned about making sure we get another working person in Congress, and once I get there, I definitely would be anxious to see who wants to take the reins of the leadership position.”

3. Maura Sullivan (D-NH-1) WMUR (5/7/2018)

“Right now, I am focused on talking to the voters and running my own campaign -- to serve and go to work for the people of New Hampshire," Sullivan said.

4. Mary Barzee Flores (D-FL-25) Miami Herald (5/3/2018)

Barzee Flores said in a statement that she "hasn't put a whole lot of thought into who would take the Speaker's gavel. But I would say that in the time I've been running there is a clear, visceral hunger among Democrats for new faces and new leadership."

5. Donna Shalala (D-FL-27) Politico (6/29/2018)

“I know her well and she’s a friend. And there’s no question about that. I just think it’s presumptuous for us to say exactly what we’re going to do once we get in office on individual leadership questions. So, I have not taken a position. But let me say this. We would not have Obamacare without Nancy Pelosi.”

6. Kristen Rosen Gonzalez (D-FL-27) Miami Herald (5/3/2018)

Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested she's open to a new Democratic leader without specifically saying she's against Pelosi's return.

7. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA-7) WCVB5 (8/5/2018)

“I think it is a very premature discussion. Putting the cart before the horse.”