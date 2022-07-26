Dems boost Trump-backed House candidate in primary against GOP rep. who voted for impeachment

The House Democrats' campaign arm is running a TV ad that could undermine Rep. Pete Meijer, R-Mich., in his tight primary election next week against Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched the 30-second ad that amplifies Gibbs' ties to former President Donald Trump by way of attacking him — which Meijer's campaign said was an attempt by Democrats to boost their chances of winning the district in the fall.

Emily Taylor, his spokesperson, said in a statement that the ad was “clear evidence” that House Democrats feared Meijer.

“Democrats don’t want to face Peter Meijer in the November election because Peter is the best candidate to represent West Michigan in Congress, and he’s the only candidate who will put the interests of the 3rd District ahead of partisan priorities,” Taylor said. “We are confident that voters will see through Democrats’ political games while Peter remains focused on the issues that matter most to the people he represents.”

Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who secured an endorsement from his former boss, is “too conservative” for Western Michigan, the ad says, pointing to Gibbs' work for Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson.

The ad asserts that Gibbs was “handpicked by Trump to run" and claims the candidate has promised to carry out the former president's conservative agenda in Congress, including a hard-line stance on immigration and support for “patriotic education.”

While the ad is presented as attacking Gibbs over his connections to Trump, GOP primary voters could be motivated to vote for him for that reason. Meijer, his first-term opponent, voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Michigan scored President Joe Biden a slim victory over Trump in 2020 and has served as a prime target for election deniers. During a GOP gubernatorial primary debate this month, top contenders declared their loyalty to Trump while promoting his stolen election falsehoods.

NBC News has reached out to the DCCC for comment.