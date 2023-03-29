IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DEVELOPING
Mar. 29, 2023, 6:37 PM UTC
Elections

Fox News aired Dominion voting myths despite its 'Brain Room' saying they were wrong

A presentation from Dominion Voting Systems show emails detailing the Fox News fact checks, which were released Wednesday in its defamation lawsuit against the network.
A person walks past the Fox News headquarters in New York City
Shortly after the 2020 election, Fox News' so-called Brain Room fact-checked claims about Dominion Voting Systems.Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
By Amanda Terkel

Ten days after the 2020 election, Fox News' so-called Brain Room looked into conspiracy theories that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged the presidential election against Donald Trump.

The fact-checking and research division of the network came back with a clear decision: Those claims were false. But the misinformation went on the air anyway.

Details of the Brain Room's fact-check were revealed Wednesday in newly released slides from a presentation by Dominion, which the company showed at last week's pre-trial hearing in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The slides cite internal communications and testimony.

Fox News had redacted the "Brain Room" findings, but the judge ordered on Tuesday that it should be made public.

Fox News' "Brain Room" looked into claims about Dominion Voting Systems and found them false.
Fox News' "Brain Room" looked into claims about Dominion Voting Systems and found them false.Dominion Voting Systems
Despite the Fox News "Brain Room" finding the election-rigging claims false, hosts and guests talked about them on air.
Despite the Fox News "Brain Room" finding the election-rigging claims false, hosts and guests talked about them on air. Dominion Voting Systems

Testimony from Fox’s own executives underscored the importance of the Brain Room’s role in verifying information that goes on air.

“If the brain room had concluded that the charges were, in fact, false, they never should have been aired, correct?” a Dominion lawyer asked David Clark, Fox News’ senior vice president for weekend news and programming.

“Yes,” Clark replied.

Fox News executive David Clark said false claims should not have gone on air if the "Brain Room" had debunked them.
Fox News executive David Clark said false claims should not have gone on air if the "Brain Room" had debunked them.Dominion Voting Systems

Dominion argues that it was severely damaged by claims put forward by Fox News hosts and guests suggesting the voting machine company tipped the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment, although it has maintained that this case is an attack on the First Amendment.

“Despite the noise and confusion that Dominion has generated by presenting cherry-picked quotes without context, this case is ultimately about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute need to cover the news,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement last week. “FOX will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Amanda Terkel

Amanda Terkel is senior politics editor for NBC News Digital.