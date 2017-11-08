NBC News Projects Democrat Phil Murphy to win New Jersey Governor Race

Democrat Phil Murphy has defeated Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor's race on Tuesday, according to an NBC News Projection — letting the door hit Gov. Chris Christie on his way out of office as one of the least popular governors in the country.

Both parties expected Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama-era ambassador to Germany, to win, largely because Christie’s 14 percent approval rating dragged down Guadagno, his lieutenant governor.

Guadagno struggled throughout the campaign to escape Christie's shadow, along with lingering questions about the Bridgegate scandal, although she saw some positive movement in recent polls after adopting a sharper tone on immigration that echoed President Donald Trump.

Murphy's victory gives Democrats complete control of New Jersey government, where Christie often battled with the opposition-controlled state Legislature. That makes the state one of just seven nationwide where Democrats now control the governor's mansion and both chambers of the legislature, compared to a whopping 26 for Republicans.

Meanwhile, polls closed at 7:00 p.m. in Virginia, home to this year's marquee election in the tight governors race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie.

The race was too close to call with 30 percent of the vote in; Northam had 50 percent and Gillespie had 49 percent.

Both national parties have spent millions of dollars in Virginia and are closely watching it as an early barometer of the political climate and test of campaign tactics in the first major election since Trump's unexpected victory last year.

Northam, an Army veteran and pediatric neurologist who serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, struggled to capitalize on his ad-ready biography as the race descended into a nasty culture war. Popular Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe is term-limited.

Gillespie is a former lobbyist and Republican National Committee chairman who seemed surprisingly adept at navigating the troubled waters of the Trump-era GOP, with a message aimed at the president’s voters and a biography that has helped keep establishment Republicans onboard.

After nearly losing his primary election to a Trump-like far-right candidate, Gillespie pivoted from tax cuts to cultural issues as a centerpiece of his campaign, with an ad defending Confederate monuments and others attacking Northam for allegedly being soft on Latino gangs and pedophiles.