Expect 'Joe's optimism, his energy, his empathy,' Jill Biden says of DNC closing night

Don’t expect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to go off script Thursday when he addresses the nation on the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

“He knows exactly what he wants to say,” his wife, Jill Biden, told NBC News' Lester Holt ahead of the big event. “He knows exactly where he wants to take this country, and that's what you're going to hear tonight.”

The DNC has been anything but typical, with Democrats from all over the country appearing virtually to throw their weight behind the former vice president. On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama gave a blistering rebuke of the Trump White House, telling the country that democracy is at stake with the potential re-election of President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t," Obama said. "And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

Trump tweeted using all capital letters during Obama’s speech, noting that the former president did not endorse his vice president until late in the primaries. He also accused Obama, Biden and other members of their administration of spying on the Trump campaign.

Obama’s fiery address shattered the political etiquette expected from ex-presidents but the Bidens welcomed his message, Jill Biden said Thursday.

“I always love to hear Barack speak and I thought he was, as Barack always is, forceful, forthright, honest and he got his message across,” she said. “I think it needed to be said.”

This week’s convention also eschewed other political norms, including the opportunity for candidates to meet and greet voters in person. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the DNC to be entirely virtual, creating a potential handicap for a candidate like Biden, who loves connecting with people on the ground and shaking hands in real life.

Jill Biden shrugged off any disadvantage that could create for her husband come November. If anything, using social media and other digital technology allows more people to participate in the political process, she said.

“We are getting to thousands and thousands of people every single day. We're virtually going into three, four or five states a day,” she said. “We want nothing more than to be able to get out there and talk to the people. So, once the experts say it's safe we're going to be out on the trail.”

In terms of what to expect from the Democratic presidential nominee on the closing night, Jill Biden said Americans are going to feel “Joe’s optimism, his energy, his empathy.”