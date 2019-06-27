Breaking News Emails
The first 10 Democratic presidential candidates have taken the stage at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. As they jostle to make their views heard amid a historically crowded field of candidates, NBC News will fact check their claims as the night goes on.
Claim: Castro says Trump's border policies prompted a father and child to cross border illegally
The former housing secretary pointed to the Trump administration's metering policy as what “prompted” the father and daughter who were found dead Monday to cross the Rio Grande illegally.
This is true, according to reports. The Associated Press reported that the man and 23-month-old daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande river attempted to cross illegally after being told they would have to wait weeks to claim asylum — part of a Trump administration policy called "metering."
Claim: Most people support Roe v. Wade, Warren says.
The senator is right.
In a recent NPR/Marist poll, 77 percent of Americans said Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision affirming the right to abortion nationwide, shouldn’t be overturned.
In the same survey, 60 percent of Americans said they were more likely to support state laws that decriminalize abortion and make abortion laws less strict. Other polls have shown fewer Americans supporting Roe v. Wade, though a majority of Americans do support it remaining the law of the land.
Claim: Is Inslee the first to create a public health care option in the U.S.?
This is true — earlier this year Inslee, the governor of Washington, became the first in the U.S. to sign into law a measure that would make a so-called public option for health insurance available for sale on the state’s health insurance exchange. But some experts have said it's not a pure public option.
Under Washington's model, called Cascade Care, the state will still contract with private health insurers for plans, but will control the terms to manage costs, experts explained to NPR earlier this year. That has left many to wonder whether the plan is really a “public option,” defined by many as an insurance option created by the government to compete with private insurers.
Claim: Is Warren's free college plan akin to 'paying for college for rich kids'?
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was asked about plans some of her rivals have proposed to provide free college. She said, "I do get concerned about paying for college for rich kids."
She did not mention any of her rivals by name, but she could have been referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Warren has released a comprehensive college debt plan that proposes providing free public college for all Americans and cancelling up to $50,000 in student debt for more than 40 million Americans. Some critics have said that because the free public college proposal is not tied to income, it benefits families who can afford to pay for public college.
Claim: The top 1 percent of American households own more wealth than bottom 90 percent.
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio mentioned this stat in response to a question of economic inequality.
And it's true, according to a 2017 paper by economist Edward N. Wolff who used data from the federal Survey of Consumer Finances.
Claim: De Blasio touts progressive achievements in New York. Can he take the credit?
Yes and no. De Blasio has certainly talked about getting a lot of progressive things done. And while he definitely has — many other key progressive policy accomplishments have come as a result of action by Albany, not City Hall.
For example, implementing a $15 minimum wage in New York City for most businesses — while championed by de Blasio — was the product of a statewide roll-out of increased minimum wages.
In 2014, de Blasio signed into law a bill that required employers with at least five workers to offer five paid sick days a year. And in January, de Blasio released a plan that would guarantee 10 days of paid vacation for nearly all workers in New York City and another plan that would help workers save for retirement.
Claim: Does Amazon pays nothing in taxes, as Booker said?
Asked about corporate mega-mergers, and whether he would call out those companies, Sen. Cory Booker said he had no problem naming companies like Amazon that pay "nothing" in taxes.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made this claim previously, as well, and it's true for federal taxes, according to an analysis of corporate filings put out by the progressive think tank Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP.)
The analysis did not review state and local taxes, however.