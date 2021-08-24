FCC looks to fine conservative activists $5 million for false mail voting robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $5.1 million fine against conservative activists Jacob Wohl and John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associations for making 1,141 unlawful robocalls that made false claims about mail voting, the agency said on Tuesday.

“Did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts?” the call says, before also erroneously claiming the CDC might use such data to enforce mandatory vaccines.

Thousands of voters received such calls in New York, Ohio and Michigan, according to state prosecutors, who say it was an attempt to suppress Black voters. The activists face criminal charges for their role in spreading the disinformation, and New York Attorney Letitia James is attempting to force the men to pay up to $2.7 million in penalties for the calls.

My office has received a recording of a robocall targeting Detroit voters using racially-charged stereotypes and false information to deter voting by mail. It is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote. https://t.co/lgNEh8mtvf — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 27, 2020

The FCC said that the calls in question calls were made between Aug. 26 and Sept. 14, 2020, to 1,141 wireless cell phone users who had not expressly consented to the calls, which is a violation of federal law.

This is the largest robocall fine ever proposed by the FCC, the agency said. Wohl and Berkman identified themselves on the call, used Burkman’s cell phone number as caller ID, and admitted under oath that they created the calls.

The men are notorious for several failed schemes to smear the political rivals of former President Donald Trump.

Many states expanded mail voting to keep voters safe during a deadly pandemic, but Trump and other conservatives baselessly condemned it as ripe for widespread fraud and discouraged it.