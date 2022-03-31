IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Federal judge blocks Florida restrictive voting law

In a stinging ruling, Judge Mark Walker wrote that he agreed with the plaintiffs, who had argued the law "runs roughshod over the right to vote."
A poll worker speaks with a voter at the entrance to a polling station on Election Day on Nov. 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla.
A poll worker speaks with a voter at the entrance to a polling station on Election Day on Nov. 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla.Joe Raedle / Getty Images file
By Jane C. Timm

A federal judge barred Florida from enforcing the bulk of its new restrictive voting law on Thursday, siding with advocates who said the law was discriminatory and needlessly infringed on Floridians' voting rights.

The ruling is the first major invalidation of a spate of restrictive new election laws passed in Republican-controlled states last year, fueled by voter fraud anxieties and President Donald Trump’s stolen election lie.

The Florida law, known as Senate Bill 90, added new restrictions on drop boxes, third-party voter registration, and mail voting, and was challenged last May in federal court by voting rights advocates lead by the League of Women Voters of Florida.

Black voters in Georgia concerned new laws could make voting more difficult

March 3, 202201:30

In a stinging 288-page ruling, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Mark Walker declared the bulk of the state’s new voting rules unconstitutional and issued a permanent injunction barring their enforcement.

The plaintiffs “allege that SB 90 runs roughshod over the right to vote, unnecessarily making voting harder for all eligible Floridians, unduly burdening disabled voters, and intentionally targeting minority voters — all to improve the electoral prospects of the party in power,” Walker, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama, wrote. “Having reviewed all the evidence, this Court finds that, for the most part, Plaintiffs are right.”

Jane C. Timm

Jane C. Timm is a senior reporter for NBC News.