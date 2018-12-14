Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jane C. Timm

Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is slow walking the implementation of a voter-approved initiative to restore the voting rights of the majority of the state's felons who have completed their sentences.

The initiative, Amendment 4, was approved by 65 percent of Floridians last month and is expected to restore the voting rights of an 1.5 million Floridians.

Supporters said the measure, which drew national attention, was should take effect on Jan. 8th, but DeSantis told the Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview that the initiative shouldn't be rolled out until "implementing language" is approved by the legislature and signed by him.

"They’re going to be able to do that in March," DeSantis told the Post, referring to the 60-day legislative session beginning on March 5th. "There's no way you can go through this session without implementing it."

Some backers believe the amendment needs no implement language and should kick into effort in January, the paper said.

Republicans control the Florida state legislature and some in the party opposed the amendment, worrying voting rights advocates that a slow implementation of the amendment could keep former felons from easily registering to vote.

Florida's move comes as GOP legislatures are drawing fire nationwide for attempts to alter or nullify election results.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers sought to limit the powers of incoming Democratic governors. In Missouri, Republican lawmakers reportedly said they were considering revisions to voter-approved ethics measures.