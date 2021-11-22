Georgia lawmakers approve new congressional maps, likely handing GOP another seat

Georgia’s Republican-controlled state legislature approved a new Congressional map on Monday, sending the plans on to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Kemp, a Republican, is expected to approve the redistricting plans, which were approved by the Senate on Friday and the House on Monday. The new maps are expected to give the GOP an additional seat in Congress, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

The new Congressional map makes big changes to two districts north of Atlanta, making the 6th district — currently held by Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath — far more conservative while packing Democrats into the 7th district. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped the 7th district last year by less than 3 points, but the seat now has a 25-point Democratic advantage, according to the Princeton analysis.

McBath tweeted Monday that she will run in the nearby 7th District. Lawmakers are not required to live in the district they represent.

"Black women are often told to stand down and step aside," she said. "Those are two things I simply will not do."

The move likely sets her up for a primary fight with Bourdeaux, who said earlier this month she would "look forward to being a voice for everyone in this new district as I continue serving our community."

McBath is a gun control advocate who ran for Congress after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot to death in a Florida shooting.