GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Threatens to Sue Washington Post

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said Sunday that he planned to sue The Washington Post over a report that he pursued teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, when he was an assistant prosecutor in his 30s.

At a Christian Citizen Task Force forum here, Moore said the newspaper published false allegations — "for which they will be sued."

He provided no details about what type of suit he planned to file or when he planned to file it.

Over the last three days, Moore has sought to undermine the credibility of his accusers, saying he planned to provide unspecified "revelations about the motivations and context" of the allegations. On Sunday, Moore said he was uncovering more background on the claims.

Asked by an attendee which senators he most aligns with, Moore said Rand Paul and Ted Cruz — both of whom have yet to rescind their endorsements of him.

Moore isn't the first high-profile figure who has threatened to sue a media outlet over allegations of sexual misconduct.

President Donald Trump demanded a retraction and threatened to sue The New York Times after it reported allegations that he sexually assaulted two women, once in the early 1980s and again in 2005. Trump denied the claims, but no suit was filed when Tthe Times stood by its story.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein also threatened to sue The Times after it published allegations that included three decades of sexual harassment of women and unwanted physical contact.

Weinstein, who also denied the allegations, hasn't sued the paper.

