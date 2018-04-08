Heidi Heitkamp bets big on small-state politics to save her seat

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

FARGO, N.D. — On an unseasonably cold spring day this week, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp entered a meeting with a group of foster care workers who greeted her with the kind of warm familiarity that she is hoping might help save her job.

In this small state's largest city, Heitkamp found plenty of friendly faces — she hugged a former intern, reminisced with a woman whose children were delivered by the senator's physician-husband and chatted with a fan of the local radio show hosted by Heitkamp's brother.

Those are the kind of deep connections the first-term senator is banking on to shelter her from the coming waves of Republican attacks in what is billed as one of the most competitive races in the country.

Heitkamp is, after all, a Democrat in a ruby red state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points in 2016. And she will face North Dakota's at-large GOP congressman, Kevin Cramer, in the general election this fall.

But Heitkamp dismisses the simplicity of that red-state characterization. “I spend a lot of time in North Dakota,” she told NBC News. “That’s something that’s really hard for national political pundits to gauge.”