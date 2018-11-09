Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Seitz-Wald

WASHINGTON — Days after this year's midterm election, a number of key contests remained undecided by midday Friday, sending both parties into overtime and to the courts as they try to influence the counting of outstanding ballots.

Critical Senate races in Florida and Arizona, Georgia's high-profile governor's race, and nearly a dozen House races remain too close to call, according to NBC News projections, while a Senate race in Mississippi is headed to a runoff election later this month.

Here are the remaining uncalled races as of Friday. This list will be updated.

Senate and gubernatorial races

Arizona Senate: Newly counted votes have given Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema a narrow lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who led on Election Night. The two are separated by fewer than 10,000 votes — just a half a percentage point — as a judge agreed to hear a GOP lawsuit to limit the vote in the state’s most populous counties. As many as 500,000 ballots remain uncounted and officials in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, said it could take most of next week to process outstanding ballots there.

Florida Senate: Florida is once again home to bitter partisan election drama with both parties pursuing litigation over various electoral administration issues as Republican Gov. Rick Scott hurls unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, while his opponent, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson eyes a recount, as mandated by state law. Scott leads Nelson by just 15,000 votes among more than 8.1 million votes casts. President Donald Trump has tried to influence the perception of the likely recount, calling it a "disgrace."

Florida governor: Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on election night, but his campaign stoked intrigue by releasing a statement about "counting every vote" — but not explicitly asking for a recount — after the margin tightened in this similarly close race.

Georgia governor: Republican Brian Kemp has abruptly resigned his position as secretary of state, declared victory, and begun his transition to become the state’s next governor, but Democrat Stacey Abrams has refuse to concede as Kemp's margin continues to slip as more votes get counted. Abrams has little chance of overtaking Kemp outright, but is instead hoping his vote share drops below the critical 50 percent threshold — he is currently at 50.3 percent — which would trigger a runoff election on Dec. 4.

Mississippi Senate: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat in April, will face off against Democrat Mike Espy, Bill Clinton's former agriculture secretary, in a runoff election on Nov. 27. Mississippi requires candidates to win a majority of the vote, but no one did in the three-way race on election night, which also included insurgent Republican Chris McDaniel.

Republican Rick Scott waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2018. Joe Skipper / Reuters

Meanwhile, 11 congressional races remain uncalled, including several in California, which takes especially long to count ballots because absentee ballots are accepted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, so many may still be in the mail. Maine will get an early test of its ranked-choice voting system.

Here's a complete rundown as of Friday. This list will be updated.

House races