By Alex Seitz-Wald

WASHINGTON — Days after this year's midterm election, a number of key contests remained undecided by Sunday morning, sending both parties into overtime and to the courts as they try to influence the counting of outstanding ballots.

Critical Senate races in Florida and Arizona, Georgia's high-profile governor's race, and nearly a dozen House races remain too close to call, according to NBC News projections, while a Senate race in Mississippi is headed to a runoff election later this month.

Here are the remaining uncalled races as of Sunday. This list will be updated.

Senate and gubernatorial races

Arizona Senate: Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's lead continues to grow over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who led on Election Night, as more ballots are counted. The two are now separated by about 30,000 votes — about a percentage point and a half — as a judge agreed to hear a GOP lawsuit to limit the vote in the state’s most populous counties.

Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's lead continues to grow over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who led on Election Night, as more ballots are counted. The two are now separated by about 30,000 votes — about a percentage point and a half — as a judge agreed to hear a GOP lawsuit to limit the vote in the state’s most populous counties. Florida Senate: It's a recount. Officials on Sunday morning began a machine recount in a race where Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by about 12,500 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, as mandated by state law. They'll have until Thursday to complete the process, though litigation being pursued by both sides could complicate matters. Scott and his supporters have alleged voter fraud, but a state law enforcement agency asked to investigate said they found none. Media organizations have raised issues with transparency and other issues, however. President Donald Trump, traveling in France, has repeatedly tweeted about the race, claiming, without evidence, that Democrats are trying to steal the election.

It's a recount. Officials on Sunday morning began a machine recount in a race where Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by about 12,500 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, as mandated by state law. They'll have until Thursday to complete the process, though litigation being pursued by both sides could complicate matters. Scott and his supporters have alleged voter fraud, but a state law enforcement agency asked to investigate said they found none. Media organizations have raised issues with transparency and other issues, however. President Donald Trump, traveling in France, has repeatedly tweeted about the race, claiming, without evidence, that Democrats are trying to steal the election. Florida governor: Democrat Andrew Gillum walked back his election-night concession to Republican Ron DeSantis as their race heads to a recount as well. DeSantis currently leads by about 34,000 votes, or .4 percentage points, just inside .5 percent margin necessary to trigger a recount. DeSantis has declared himself governor-elect and is moving ahead as if the race is over.

Democrat Andrew Gillum walked back his election-night concession to Republican Ron DeSantis as their race heads to a recount as well. DeSantis currently leads by about 34,000 votes, or .4 percentage points, just inside .5 percent margin necessary to trigger a recount. DeSantis has declared himself governor-elect and is moving ahead as if the race is over. Georgia governor: Republican Brian Kemp has resigned his position as secretary of state, declared victory, and begun his transition to become the state’s next governor, but Democrat Stacey Abrams has refuse to concede as Kemp's margin slips as more votes get counted. Abrams has little chance of overtaking Kemp outright, but is instead hoping his vote share drops below the critical 50 percent threshold — he is currently at 50.3 percent — which would trigger a runoff election on Dec. 4.

Republican Brian Kemp has resigned his position as secretary of state, declared victory, and begun his transition to become the state’s next governor, but Democrat Stacey Abrams has refuse to concede as Kemp's margin slips as more votes get counted. Abrams has little chance of overtaking Kemp outright, but is instead hoping his vote share drops below the critical 50 percent threshold — he is currently at 50.3 percent — which would trigger a runoff election on Dec. 4. Mississippi Senate: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat in April, will face off against Democrat Mike Espy, Bill Clinton's former agriculture secretary, in a runoff election on Nov. 27. Mississippi requires candidates to win a majority of the vote, but no one did in the three-way race on election night, which also included insurgent Republican Chris McDaniel.

Republican Rick Scott waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2018. Joe Skipper / Reuters

Meanwhile, 11 congressional races remain uncalled, including several in California, which takes especially long to count ballots because absentee ballots are accepted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, so many may still be in the mail. Maine will get an early test of its ranked-choice voting system.

Here's a complete rundown as of Sunday. This list will be updated.

House races

California's 10th Congressional District: Democratic challenger Josh Harder has overtaken Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in this Central Valley district, even though Denham was ahead on election night.

Democratic challenger Josh Harder has overtaken Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in this Central Valley district, even though Denham was ahead on election night. California's 39th Congressional District: Republican Young Kim, one of the party’s most dynamic young recruits, had a healthy lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros, a lottery winner-turned-philanthropist, in the open-seat contest, but it's been slipping a bit as ballots are counted.

Republican Young Kim, one of the party’s most dynamic young recruits, had a healthy lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros, a lottery winner-turned-philanthropist, in the open-seat contest, but it's been slipping a bit as ballots are counted. California’s 45th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Mimi Waters had appeared to prevail over law professor and Elizabeth Warren-protege Katie Porter, but the incumbent has been losing ground as more votes trickle in and many ballots remain uncounted.

Republican Rep. Mimi Waters had appeared to prevail over law professor and Elizabeth Warren-protege Katie Porter, but the incumbent has been losing ground as more votes trickle in and many ballots remain uncounted. California’s 48th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, best-known nationally for his favorable views of Russian President Vladimir Putin, may need a minor miracle to overcome Democrat Harley Rouda’s lead.

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, best-known nationally for his favorable views of Russian President Vladimir Putin, may need a minor miracle to overcome Democrat Harley Rouda’s lead. California’s 49th Congressional District: This wealthy San Diego-area district saw the closest House race in the country in 2016, which took weeks to resolve. But Democrat Mike Levin enjoys a comfortable 9.2 percentage point lead over Republican Diane Harkey at the moment

This wealthy San Diego-area district saw the closest House race in the country in 2016, which took weeks to resolve. But Democrat Mike Levin enjoys a comfortable 9.2 percentage point lead over Republican Diane Harkey at the moment Georgia’s 7th Congressional District: This race was not expected to be especially competitive, but Republican Rep. Rob Woodall is clinging to a narrow lead over Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has refused to concede the race.

This race was not expected to be especially competitive, but Republican Rep. Rob Woodall is clinging to a narrow lead over Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has refused to concede the race. Maine’s 2nd Congressional District: With neither candidate topping the 50 percent threshold, the fate of Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democratic challenger Jared Golden will now be determined by a count of voters' secondary preferences on the ranked-choice ballot. The wildcards here are two independent candidates, who together received almost 9 percent of the vote on election night. That share will now be redistributed to the two leading candidates.

With neither candidate topping the 50 percent threshold, the fate of Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democratic challenger Jared Golden will now be determined by a count of voters' secondary preferences on the ranked-choice ballot. The wildcards here are two independent candidates, who together received almost 9 percent of the vote on election night. That share will now be redistributed to the two leading candidates. New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District: Democrat Andy Kim has declared victory over Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate who played a key role in last year's health care debate, but MacArthur says he wants all votes counted before conceding.

Democrat Andy Kim has declared victory over Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate who played a key role in last year's health care debate, but MacArthur says he wants all votes counted before conceding. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has claimed victory in this open-seat contest over Republican Yvette Herrell, but it remains too close to call.

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has claimed victory in this open-seat contest over Republican Yvette Herrell, but it remains too close to call. North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District: Democratic challenger Dan McCready has conceded to Republican Rep. Mark Harris, but the margin is tight and NBC News has yet to call the race.

Democratic challenger Dan McCready has conceded to Republican Rep. Mark Harris, but the margin is tight and NBC News has yet to call the race. Utah’s 4th Congressional District: Democrat Ben McAdams has widened his lead over Republican Rep. Mia Love in this Salt Lake City district, but it remains close.

Finally, Utahns are waiting to see if voters approved a ballot proposition to create an independent redistricting commission to draw the state's congressional lines after the 2020 census. Proposition 4 appears on track to be narrowly approved, but it remains too close to call.