By Alex Seitz-Wald

WASHINGTON — Days after this year's midterm election, a number of key contests remained undecided by Sunday morning, sending both parties into overtime and to the courts as they try to influence the counting of outstanding ballots.

Florida's critical Senate race and Georgia's high-profile governor's race, and a half dozen House races remain too close to call, according to NBC News projections, while a Senate race in Mississippi is headed to a runoff election later this month.

The latest races called by NBC News Thursday afternoon are Maine's 2nd Congressional District, where Democrat Jared Golden defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin, New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District, where Democrat Andy Kim is the apparent winner over Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur, and in California's 48th Congressional District, where Democrat Harley Rouda defeated Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, best-known nationally for his favorable views of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here are the remaining uncalled races as of Thursday. This list will be updated.

Senate and gubernatorial races

Florida Senate: It's a recount. Officials on Sunday morning began a machine recount in a race where Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by about 12,500 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, as mandated by state law. They'll have until Thursday to complete the process, though litigation being pursued by both sides could complicate matters. Scott and his supporters have alleged voter fraud, but a state law enforcement agency asked to investigate said they found none. Media organizations have raised issues with transparency and other issues, however. President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted about the race, claiming, without evidence, that Democrats are trying to steal the election.

Florida governor: Democrat Andrew Gillum walked back his election-night concession to Republican Ron DeSantis as their race heads to a recount as well. DeSantis currently leads by about 34,000 votes, or .4 percentage points, just inside .5 percent margin necessary to trigger a recount. DeSantis has declared himself governor-elect and is moving ahead as if the race is over. NBC News has called DeSantis the apparent winner in the contest.

Democrat Andrew Gillum walked back his election-night concession to Republican Ron DeSantis as their race heads to a recount as well. DeSantis currently leads by about 34,000 votes, or .4 percentage points, just inside .5 percent margin necessary to trigger a recount. DeSantis has declared himself governor-elect and is moving ahead as if the race is over. NBC News has called DeSantis the apparent winner in the contest. Georgia governor: Republican Brian Kemp has resigned his position as secretary of state, declared victory, and begun his transition to become the state’s next governor, but Democrat Stacey Abrams has refuse to concede as Kemp's margin slips as more votes get counted. Abrams has little chance of overtaking Kemp outright, but is instead hoping his vote share drops below the critical 50 percent threshold — he is currently at 50.3 percent — which would trigger a runoff election on Dec. 4.

Republican Brian Kemp has resigned his position as secretary of state, declared victory, and begun his transition to become the state’s next governor, but Democrat Stacey Abrams has refuse to concede as Kemp's margin slips as more votes get counted. Abrams has little chance of overtaking Kemp outright, but is instead hoping his vote share drops below the critical 50 percent threshold — he is currently at 50.3 percent — which would trigger a runoff election on Dec. 4. Mississippi Senate: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat in April, will face off against Democrat Mike Espy, Bill Clinton's former agriculture secretary, in a runoff election on Nov. 27. Mississippi requires candidates to win a majority of the vote, but no one did in the three-way race on election night, which also included insurgent Republican Chris McDaniel.

Republican Rick Scott waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2018. Joe Skipper / Reuters

Meanwhile, six congressional races remain uncalled, including several in California, which takes especially long to count ballots because absentee ballots are accepted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received within three days.

Here's a complete rundown as of Thursday, Nov. 15. This list will be updated as more calls are made.

House races

California's 39th Congressional District: Republican Young Kim, one of the party’s most dynamic young recruits, had a healthy lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros, a lottery winner-turned-philanthropist, in the open-seat contest, but it's been slipping a bit as ballots are counted.

Republican Young Kim, one of the party’s most dynamic young recruits, had a healthy lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros, a lottery winner-turned-philanthropist, in the open-seat contest, but it's been slipping a bit as ballots are counted. California’s 45th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Mimi Waters had appeared to prevail over law professor and Elizabeth Warren-protege Katie Porter, but the incumbent has been losing ground as more votes trickle in and many ballots remain uncounted.

Republican Rep. Mimi Waters had appeared to prevail over law professor and Elizabeth Warren-protege Katie Porter, but the incumbent has been losing ground as more votes trickle in and many ballots remain uncounted. Georgia’s 7th Congressional District: This race was not expected to be especially competitive, but Republican Rep. Rob Woodall is clinging to a narrow lead over Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has refused to concede the race.

This race was not expected to be especially competitive, but Republican Rep. Rob Woodall is clinging to a narrow lead over Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has refused to concede the race. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional Distric t: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has claimed victory in this open-seat contest over Republican Yvette Herrell, but it remains too close to call.

t: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has claimed victory in this open-seat contest over Republican Yvette Herrell, but it remains too close to call. North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District: Democratic challenger Dan McCready has conceded to Republican Rep. Mark Harris, but the margin is tight and NBC News has yet to call the race.

Democratic challenger Dan McCready has conceded to Republican Rep. Mark Harris, but the margin is tight and NBC News has yet to call the race. Utah’s 4th Congressional District: Democrat Ben McAdams has widened his lead over Republican Rep. Mia Love in this Salt Lake City district, but it remains close.

