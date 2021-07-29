House Democrats push leadership to vote on slimmed-down voting bill

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats are launching a new internal push on voting legislation, urging their leadership to focus on a few elements, according to a new letter obtained by NBC News.

A group of 34 House Democrats, all who were part of the 49 elected in 2018 and many who are facing tough re-elections, sent the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asking them to bring up new votes, even if the bills won't be able to get enough support to pass into law.

The push comes as a group of Senate Democrats voiced optimism this week that they are nearing a deal on a voting bill which could be released as early as next week. The Democrats sweeping "For the People Act" has been stalled in the Senate since it was blocked by Senate Republicans last month.

The signatories of the House letter, led by moderate Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and joined by Texas progressives Collin Allred and Veronica Escobar, want a new, tailored version of a voting bill to focus on “pre-emept(ing) harmful laws already passing in state houses across the country,” the letter states.

They suggest reinstating protections from the Voting Rights Act and other proposed elements like same day voter registration, vote by mail, 15 days of early voting, and requiring provisional ballots. They suggest eliminating proposals like campaign finance that are not directly related to ballot access.

“We believe that these two pieces of legislation, in addition to intensive voter registration and education on the ground, are the three prongs of a robust strategy to protect the integrity of the 2022 election, and beyond,” they wrote. “Taken together, this ‘sword and shield’ legislation can provide significant opportunities and protections for our democracy — but we are quickly running out of time.”

The group says Congress should act quickly as the midterms approach, Republican state legislatures continue to pass laws that restrict voter access and redistricting is beginning in some states, including Texas, in the next few weeks.

The Senate is also poised to release a new version of voting rights legislation.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has been pressuring his colleagues to stay focused on the issue and is working on a bill with a small group of Democratic senators to release their own trimmed down voting rights legislation as early as next week.

“I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Warnock told NBC News. “Passing voting rights is my view is the most important thing we can do in this Congress.”

Warnock huddled with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., who is opposed to the "For the People Act," and a handful of other senators in Schumer’s office Wednesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Senate Rules Committee and part of the negotiating group, told reporters they are close to finalizing a bill. Klobuchar said the are also discussing are shifting gerrymandering from state legislature-led to independent commissions, vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration.

On a conference call with reporters and Klobuchar, Pelosi said she is also interested in a provision targeting election nullification after an election has been certified.

“The peoples voices must be heard and reflected that’s called a democracy,” she said. “It isn’t 3 people on a committee to say we will review it and decide whether it stands or not.”

But even the slimmed-down bill risks being unable to get enough support in the Senate.

The 60-vote threshold in the Senate means that at least ten Republicans must sign on. Former President Donald Trump's continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, has driven a deeper wedge between the two parties on the issue of voting.