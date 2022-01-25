House Speaker Pelosi will run for re-election to Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she is seeking another term in Congress, ending speculation that the California Democrat might retire after representing San Francisco for more than three decades.

"While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy," the 81-year-old California congresswoman said in a tweet.

“I am running for re-election to Congress and respectfully seek your support,” Pelosi said in an accompanying video, adding that her goal is "to deliver For The People and defend Democracy."

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.



But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

She did not say whether she would seek another term as Democratic leader in the House.

Pelosi, who was the first female Speaker of the House, has served in Congress since 1987.