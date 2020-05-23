Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions stood up to his old boss Friday after President Donald Trump encouraged Alabama voters to reject Sessions in his bid to return to the U.S. Senate.

Trump on Friday afternoon once again tweeted his endorsement for Sessions' rival, college football coach Tommy Tuberville, in the primary contest for the seat Sessions held before joining Trump's Cabinet.

Trump tweeted, "Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions."

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Sessions responded to the president, saying on Twitter, "Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."

The president has slow-cooked over Sessions' decision in 2017 to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. In November 2018, Trump ousted Sessions as attorney general and replaced him temporarily with Matt Whitaker.

The president has previously posted support for Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, on Twitter, and Sessions responded, tweeting that Trump "can endorse anyone he chooses" but that he'd fought for the president's priorities.

Sessions and Tuberville finished neck and neck in March in a Republican primary, setting up the July 14 runoff contest. The winner of the runoff will face Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., in November.