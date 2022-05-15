John Fetterman, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate, says he's recovering from stroke

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and the Democratic front-runner for an open Senate seat this fall, said Sunday he had suffered a stroke.

"I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes," Fetterman, 52, said in a statement, referring to his wife. "The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well."

The announcement comes two days before the Pennsylvania Senate primary, where polls indicate Fetterman leads his main rivals, Rep. Conor Lamb and state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, among Democratic primary voters.

John Fetterman speaks to supporters at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., on May. 12, 2022, while campaigning for U.S. Senate seat. Mark Pynes / The Patriot-News via AP

Fetterman has been off the campaign trail since Friday, when he said he wasn't feeling well and went to the hospital. He has canceled numerous events since then, with his campaign offering few details until now. He said Sunday from Lancaster General Hospital that he's "feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage."

"I’m well on my way to a full recovery" and will "take a minute" to rest, he said, adding that he remains committed to his campaign.

“Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November," Fetterman said in his statement. "Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote."

Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Fetterman, posted a video from the hospital to Twitter.

Lamb responded to the news in a tweet Sunday, wishing Fetterman "a full and speedy recovery."

Kenyatta called Fetterman "an incredible family man," adding: "I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail soon."