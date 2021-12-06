The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new Census figures.

The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference.

The maps were drawn withdiscriminatory intent in some places, in a rushed process, with an "overall disregard" for the fact that Texas' population growth was driven almost entirely by Black and Hispanic residents, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said, speaking after Garland. The suit asks the court to stop the state from using the new maps.

"Our investigation determined that Texas' redistricting plans will dilute the increased minority voting strength that should have developed from these significant demographic shifts," Gupta said.

Texas was allocated two more Congressional seats after the 2020 Census, but did not draw a single new district with a majority of Black or Hispanic voters. The two new seats have white voting majorities, Gupta said.

This is the second lawsuit the Department of Justice has filed this fall against Texas. In November, the Justice Department sued Texas alleging that its new voting law, SB 1, made it harder to assist voters with disabilities or without English proficiency.

Throughout this year, Garland has urged Congress to pass new voting legislation, in particular restoring the parts of the Voting Rights Act that required jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to clear election changes through the Justice Department before enacting them. The Supreme Court gutted that provision in 2013, ruling that the formula for determining which jurisdictions were included was unconstitutional.

“I want to again urge Congress to restore the Justice Department's preclearance authority," the attorney general said Monday. "Were that preclearance tool still in place, we would likely not be here today, announcing this complaint."