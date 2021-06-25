Justice Department will announce lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive voting law

WASHINGTON —The Justice Department will announce Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move is the first federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The Republican-controlled state government in Georgia imposed a set sweeping new restrictions, many of them fueled by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been subject to rampant fraud.

Republicans have argued that the rules were needed to prevent fraud. Democrats have countered that the new laws are designed to suppress turnout, particularly among constituencies that historically vote for their candidates.

Democrats in Congress have cited overturning state laws like the one in Georgia as a top priority, arguing it is necessary to protect democracy.

In the House, Democrats earlier this year passed a sweeping voting bill on a party-line vote that would have reversed the Georgia law but also enacted other changes to national election standards and campaign finance rules. The bill was then blocked in the Senate earlier this week, when all of the chamber's Republicans voted to filibuster the bill.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.