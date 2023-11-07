Election Day live updates: Voters head to the polls in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi

What to know about today's elections
- Competitive races in dozens of states will signal what voters are thinking ahead of 2024, including whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to motivate people and if economic unease hurts incumbents.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, faces a challenge by Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has defended the state's abortion ban.
- In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, is running against Democrat Brandon Presley.
- Ohio voters will decide on two ballot measures. The first would enshrine the right to reproductive care, including access to abortion, into the state Constitution. The second would legalize recreational marijuana use. Both amendments require a 50% threshold after voters rejected a measure earlier this year to raise the threshold.
- Virginia holds elections for the state Senate and Assembly, where Democrats narrowly control the upper chamber and Republicans control the lower. The fight for control of the Senate has largely been painted as a vote on whether the state will have further restrictions on abortion.
A local Pennsylvania election puts national issues like abortion and Israel to the test
The county executive in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, doesn’t have much, if any, power when it comes to abortion rights. And the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas doesn’t fall under its purview, either.
Yet it’s those national issues that are likely to play a huge role in Tuesday’s election for the most powerful local office in the state’s second-most populated county.
Insiders and strategists on both sides have cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from the results of the Pittsburgh-area battle between Democratic former state Rep. Sara Innamorato and Republican former banking executive Joe Rockey, as well as a hotly contested district attorney battle in the county. But the races will take the temperature of a pivotal voting bloc ahead of next year’s presidential contest and test whether progressive momentum in this Democratic enclave of western Pennsylvania can march on or be met with blowback after years of advances.
