Election Day live updates: Voters head to the polls in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi

Virginia could be a bellwether for abortion measures ahead of the 2024 election cycle as voters head to the polls Tuesday. NBC News correspondent Gary Grumbach reports.

A local Pennsylvania election puts national issues like abortion and Israel to the test

The county executive in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, doesn’t have much, if any, power when it comes to abortion rights. And the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas doesn’t fall under its purview, either.

Yet it’s those national issues that are likely to play a huge role in Tuesday’s election for the most powerful local office in the state’s second-most populated county.

Insiders and strategists on both sides have cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from the results of the Pittsburgh-area battle between Democratic former state Rep. Sara Innamorato and Republican former banking executive Joe Rockey, as well as a hotly contested district attorney battle in the county. But the races will take the temperature of a pivotal voting bloc ahead of next year’s presidential contest and test whether progressive momentum in this Democratic enclave of western Pennsylvania can march on or be met with blowback after years of advances.

