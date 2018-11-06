Live blog: Midterm election 2018 updates, news and analysis

President Trump has been spending most of Election Day in the White House residence, making calls to allies and friends. The mood so far: #noregrets.

The president, according to multiple sources inside and close to the White House, is feeling validated about his closing strategy which focused on immigration. He’s unapologetic and thinks that decision helped inject a shot of enthusiasm into the race, despite concerns from some Republicans that his divisive rhetoric may actually backfire.

Trump is telling aides and allies he didn’t leave anything on the table, and insisted his strategy changed the topic from “the left’s closing argument, which was all health care,” according to one outside adviser.

His staff is briefing him regularly on voter turnouts, which has been absolutely gangbusters. But history is not on his side. With just two exceptions, midterms have not gone well for the party controlling the White House. Trump hopes to be the exception — but already, the forecast from the White House signals more “mixed bag” than “giant victory lap.”

On the Senate, the president is extremely interested in Florida, keying in on Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate race and Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial race, according to multiple people familiar close to the president. He’s also zeroing in on the races in Montana, Indiana and the Kansas governor’s race where his friend Kris Kobach is running.

A source close to the president frames his outlook as having three tiers:

GOP seats to hold: Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee — with the assumption that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is re-elected in Texas.

Pick-up opportunities, in order of likelihood: North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Florida. If Republicans win all four of those — which is a big if — it could put other seats in play. Those "dark horse" pickups would be West Virginia, Montana and Michigan.

As for the House, the president may have been “fired up” on the way home from Missouri late overnight — but he’s getting plenty of reality-checks about the outlook for holding the majority today. All of it is grim.

No one who was willing to speak, even on background, was optimistic about Republicans keeping the House majority. The question now appears to be not whether Republicans will lose, but by how much. Despite the president railing against Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on the campaign trail, two sources says the president is still open to working with her if she ends up House Speaker.

Still, the president is insistent that “Trump Republicans,” are being under-polled, according to one source. Recall that much of the polling in 2016 grossly under-surveyed both the white non-college educated population and rural voters — a demographic that makes up President Trump’s base.

Later tonight, the president will have dinner ahead of a reception at the White House of more than 100 people, including representation from the GOP donor community, to watch election returns.