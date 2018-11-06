Live blog: Midterm election 2018 updates, news and analysis

Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections will determine control of Congress — and while President Donald Trump's name doesn't appear on the ballot, his presidency and his policies are on the line.
After a final push, Democrats remain the favorites to pick up the 23 seats they need to win back the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Senate control teeters on the results of neck-and-neck races in Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, and more. We're also watching close gubernatorial races in Georgia and Florida, among other states.
The first polls close at 6:00 p.m. ET. But you can follow the NBC News live blog all day for real-time updates, video, results, exit polls, analysis and more — and tune into MSNBC for complete coverage. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, you can watch the midterm election pre-show, hosted by Stephanie Ruhle, live on NBC News Signal via NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, on the NBC News app, OTT platforms, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Starting at 8 p.m. ET, the NBC News livestream will become available on the same platforms, no authentication is required. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the MSNBC livestream will be available on MSNBC.com and the MSNBC app with cable authentication.
2018 Midterms
Inside the White House, a president with no regrets
President Trump has been spending most of Election Day in the White House residence, making calls to allies and friends. The mood so far: #noregrets.
The president, according to multiple sources inside and close to the White House, is feeling validated about his closing strategy which focused on immigration. He’s unapologetic and thinks that decision helped inject a shot of enthusiasm into the race, despite concerns from some Republicans that his divisive rhetoric may actually backfire.
Trump is telling aides and allies he didn’t leave anything on the table, and insisted his strategy changed the topic from “the left’s closing argument, which was all health care,” according to one outside adviser.
His staff is briefing him regularly on voter turnouts, which has been absolutely gangbusters. But history is not on his side. With just two exceptions, midterms have not gone well for the party controlling the White House. Trump hopes to be the exception — but already, the forecast from the White House signals more “mixed bag” than “giant victory lap.”
On the Senate, the president is extremely interested in Florida, keying in on Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate race and Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial race, according to multiple people familiar close to the president. He’s also zeroing in on the races in Montana, Indiana and the Kansas governor’s race where his friend Kris Kobach is running.
A source close to the president frames his outlook as having three tiers:
GOP seats to hold: Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee — with the assumption that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is re-elected in Texas.
Pick-up opportunities, in order of likelihood: North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Florida. If Republicans win all four of those — which is a big if — it could put other seats in play. Those "dark horse" pickups would be West Virginia, Montana and Michigan.
As for the House, the president may have been “fired up” on the way home from Missouri late overnight — but he’s getting plenty of reality-checks about the outlook for holding the majority today. All of it is grim.
No one who was willing to speak, even on background, was optimistic about Republicans keeping the House majority. The question now appears to be not whether Republicans will lose, but by how much. Despite the president railing against Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on the campaign trail, two sources says the president is still open to working with her if she ends up House Speaker.
Still, the president is insistent that “Trump Republicans,” are being under-polled, according to one source. Recall that much of the polling in 2016 grossly under-surveyed both the white non-college educated population and rural voters — a demographic that makes up President Trump’s base.
Later tonight, the president will have dinner ahead of a reception at the White House of more than 100 people, including representation from the GOP donor community, to watch election returns.
Record number of LGBTQ Americans are on the ballot tonight
There are less than 600 known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer elected officials in the U.S. — just 0.1 percent of all elected officials across the country — according to the Victory Institute, a nonprofit that trains and promotes LGBTQ political hopefuls.
But in this election cycle, a record number of LGBTQ Americans, who make up an estimated 4.5 percent of the U.S. population, are seeking office.
From a transgender gubernatorial hopeful in Vermont to six gay Republicans running in Connecticut, can these candidates help the LGBTQ community reach more proportionate representation? Read our profiles on NBC Out here, and we'll be tracking their bids tonight.
Maine debuts ranked-choice voting in a general election
Maine has the honor of becoming the first state to use ranked-choice voting in a federal general election today, after first debuting the system in the primary system. What's ranked-choice voting? Glad you asked.
RCV, sometimes called instant run-offs, asks voters to rank each candidate running in a race by preference, regardless of party, which Maine voters will do when casting ballots in the state's two Congressional and Senate races. If a voter’s first choice candidate has lost, that voter’s second-choice candidate gets their vote. (You can read about the complicated vote-counting process here.)
The system could very well be a game-changer in Maine’s 2nd Congressional district, where the Democratic candidate and the Republican are tied in the polls, with two independent candidates trailing behind them.
More than just candidates — states vote on legal weed, minimum wage, Medicaid and more
As they weighed in on the Republican-vs.-Democrat power struggle, voters in many states also were considering an array of intriguing ballot measures — ranging from marijuana legalization to boosting the minimum wage to civil rights protections for transgender people.
In all, 155 statewide initiatives are on the ballot Tuesday in 37 states. Most were drafted by state legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns, including many of the most eye-catching proposals.
See all the ballot initiatives here.
Bredesen has made the Tennessee Senate race close, but Blackburn is banking on Trump
As we reported yesterday, Democratic hopes of controlling the Senate could come down to the close race in Tennessee, where former Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn are running neck-and-neck in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker.
Experts and strategists who have watched the race say it shouldn't be so close, since Trump won the state by 26 points in 2016. And yet, polls have shown that it is.
That's likely because Bredesen, a popular moderate Democrat with an independent streak, has made the race mostly about himself and his centrist record as governor.
Read more about the potentially pivotal race here.
Debate flashback: Cruz, O'Rourke put personal — and policy — differences on display
Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.
Still, the race between incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, has been regarded as surprisingly competitive. It has garnered almost non-stop national attention, and the Cook Political Report has rated the race as a toss-up.
The pair met face-to-face twice during the campaign to debate issues and highlight their visions to voters. I covered their two debates, both of which were marked by sharp personal jabs and bitter policy differences about how they will serve residents of the Lone Star State.
Read more here and here, and watch debate highlights below.
What record voter turnout looks like in Orange County
This is what record voter turnout looks like on the back end. pic.twitter.com/S8FDlYORMz— Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 6, 2018
A tight Senate race in blue New Jersey. How did that happen?
The Garden State hasn't elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972. And yet, in poll after poll, incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has been dragged down by sky-high disapproval ratings after escaping a guilty verdict when his federal corruption trial ended in a mistrial last year.
Subsequently, as we reported last month, Menendez — who faces off against Bob Hugin, a Marine Corps veteran and the former chief of a biopharmaceutical behemoth who has spent millions of his own money on negative ads — is looking at a stunningly close race to secure a third term.
But Hugin has a major problem of his own: President Trump.
Read more about the race here, and check back later to see how the candidates fared.
An hour-by-hour guide to watching on election night
With well more than 100 competitive House and Senate contests happening on Tuesday, keeping track of the big picture on Election Day could seem pretty daunting.
But as polls close, starting at 6 p.m. ET on the East Coast, we’ll start seeing voter data that could give us a sense of how each party is faring — and how real a potential blue wave might be.
The NBC News Political Unit has identified key races — at each poll closing time throughout the night — that will tell the story of Election Night 2018 as it evolves.
Here's how to watch the clock.
Steve King bars Des Moines Register from campaign event
GOP Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Tuesday announced that he will bar The Des Moines Register and other news outlets he deems "leftist propaganda" from his election night event.
The surprising decision came after the newspaper made a routine request on Monday to get credentials for his event, the paper reported on Tuesday.
After sending the request, a spokesman for the campaign told the paper: “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth."
King is an anti-immigration hardliner who has in several instances railed against diversity in America, saying it is "not a strength," and asking, "What does it bring that we don't have that is worth the price?"
King has faced criticism for espousing white supremacist viewpoints online and in public remarks, prompting some companies who have contributed to his re-election campaign to cut ties and for fellow Republicans to distance themselves from the Iowa lawmaker.
King has pushed back at accusations of racism and anti-Semitism, even booting a man from a campaign event after the man questioned King's connection to white supremacist ideology.
WATCH: Firefighters pry open locked polling place in Brooklyn
In the Brooklyn, New York, voters who tried to cast ballots early at a community center found firefighters prying open a locked polling place at 6 a.m.
"People outside the voting station were saying that they can't vote because they have to go back to work," said Brooklyn resident Jalessa Parris.
The firefighters managed to open the doors, Parris said, but it turned out to be the wrong entrance. Parris said she left, and about an hour later, waited for more poll workers to arrive.
By about 8 a.m., a worker had arrived with the right key, and she was able to vote by about 8:30 a.m., Parris said.
Pizza to the Polls sends pies to line-weary voters
Pizza to the Polls is back for another election.
The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization — which can be found at www.polls.pizza, of course — takes in reports of long lines at polling locations and also solicits donations for pizza. It then dispatches pizza to those locations to feed hungry voters.
The group said that as of 2:45 p.m. ET it had sent more than 3,000 pizzas to 200 polling places, paid for with more than $138,000 in donations.
Pizza to the Polls started in 2016 and quickly garnered attention for its efforts, eventually raising more than $43,000.
And with reports around the country showing long lines to cast ballots, there should be plenty more opportunities for the group to deliver a slice or two.
We have a report of a line at 239 Park Ave, Portland, ME 04102— Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) November 6, 2018
via https://t.co/TG67Ph9Gk6
Did you vote? Do you like fries? Shake Shack has good news for you
This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code “ivoted” on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker to a Team Member at the Shack. pic.twitter.com/40NV0mDsoS— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 5, 2018
RNC chairwoman: Keeping majority in House 'going to be tough' for GOP
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday said she is hopeful that her party will hold the majority in the Senate, but acknowledged that Democrats could take back the House.
McDaniel told Fox News' Harris Faulkner in a TV interview that the House is "going to be tough" to win for Republicans, thanks to redistricting and dozens of retirements.
"We'll watch Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania," she said. "We — with the redistricting there from the Supreme Court, we are going to have a tough time holding on to some of their seats there, absolutely. And the 44 retirements in the House has put a lot of seats at risk too. So the House is going to be tough."
On the Senate side, she said races in Indiana, North Dakota, Tennessee and Missouri will be crucial to Republicans holding a majority.
She said she plans to watch returns come in tonight at the White House with President Trump.
Malfunctioning machines and long lines greet voters across country
Malfunctioning machines, voter confusion and locked polling sites were among the early problems on Election Day as millions of Americans prepared to cast ballots Tuesday in a midterm election categorized by an outpouring of enthusiasm — and frustratingly long lines.
However, the Department of Homeland Security said that there has been no immediate uptick in hacking attempts.
NBC News will continue to track voting issues throughout the day, so check back for updates to this story.
Florida could restore voting rights to more than 1 million ex-felons today
Millions of Americans cannot vote thanks to a felony conviction, but Floridians could give more than a million ex-felons their voting rights back if they approve a constitutional amendment at the polls today.
Florida’s Amendment 4 would automatically restore voting rights to more than a million ex-felons who have completed their sentences, allowing them to register to vote again immediately. Florida is one of four states that bans felons from voting permanently — unless they can get clemency from the state — and the law disproportionately affects minorities, who are convicted at higher rates.
A recent poll suggested Florida voters support the initiative, but the measure still faces a steep hurdle: It will need the support of at least 60 percent of voters to pass. Ex-felons convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible to have their rights restored by the initiative.
'Dónde votar': Will Latino voters turn out?
Google Trends noted on Tuesday morning that the top-trending Google Search in the U.S. was "dónde votar," Spanish for "where to vote," which had spiked over 3,000 percent.
What does that mean? There's no way to know. But Latino voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a midterm election that in many ways has a lot to do with them — and the outcome in several battleground House and Senate races, such as in Texas and Nevada, could be influenced by Latino turnout.
Read more here.
Georgia votes after accusations of hacking, voter suppression roil tight governor race
As voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is locked in a tight race for governor against Republican Brian Kemp, who oversees elections as secretary of state.
The race, however, has been upended in the final stretch by claims of voter suppression, abuse of power and hacking.
I reported on the first lawsuit filed by civil rights groups in October after the Associated Press investigation found that Kemp's office had places 53,000 voter registration applicants in limbo, 70 percent of whom were African-American. Kemp denied the charge, but Abrams swiftly called it voter suppression. Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with the civil rights groups and ordered Kemp to allow more than 3,000 people whose voter registrations were put on hold over proof-of-citizenship issues access to a ballot.
Also, Kemp announced Sunday that he was investigating Georgia's Democratic Party over an attempted hack of the voter registration system. Kemp did not provide evidence to back up his claims. Abrams responded by calling his investigation a "witch hunt."
Potential Democratic presidential candidates have been busy this election cycle
While the main event on Tuesday night are the elections that will decide control of the House, Senate, governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, there’s been a more subtle battle being waged below the surface.
As Democratic politicians consider mounting presidential bids of their own, they’ve been touching down in key presidential states to help campaign with Democratic candidates. While the down ballot candidates were happy to have a higher-profile Democrat to draw supporters, the visits could help ingratiate these candidates with local primary or caucusgoers if they do decide to run.
Along with our colleagues at NBCNews.com, The Rundown has also been tracking the early 2020 jockeying. That includes New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker’s trip to Iowa; former Vice President Joe Biden’s repeated travels; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’s multi-state midterm blitz; Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Iowa and New Hampshire hires; Michael Avenatti’s trip to Iowa and decision to launch a political action committee; and a joint-fundraising effort by 2020 hopefuls aimed at challenging the National Rifle Association’s political clout.
Stay tuned to the Rundown for all the latest on the 2020 election in the days, weeks and months ahead.
As midterms got closer, Democrats abandoned 'abolish ICE' message
Earlier this year, during the primary season, several progressive Democrats got on board with an "abolish ICE" message, pledging to end or modify the federal agency that was given broader authority by the Trump administration to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.
But as the midterm elections got closer, the "abolish ICE" issue all but vanished from their radar.
As we reported over the weekend, this happened because of what experts said was the issue's failure to resonate with mainstream Democratic voters, a misplacing of blame for the nation's immigration crisis and a successful counter-attack from Republicans, including President Donald Trump.
Read more here.