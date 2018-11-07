Live blog: Midterm election 2018 results, news and analysis

Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections will determine control of Congress — and while President Donald Trump's name doesn't appear on the ballot, his presidency and his policies are on the line.
NBC News: Senate races in Tennessee, New Jersey too early to call
The closely watched Senate races in Tennessee and New Jersey are too early to call, according to NBC News.
In New Jersey, the race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP challenger Bob Hugin is too early to call, but Menendez is leading, according to NBC News.
In Tennessee, the race between Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn — for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker — is too early to call, but Blackburn is leading, according to NBC News.
NBC News: Florida Senate race is too close to call
The Florida Senate race between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott, the outgoing governor, is too close to call, according to NBC News.
Polls closed in Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Nelson, who has served in the Senate since 2000, had cruised to re-election in 2006 and 2012, but this election year faced a challenge in the well-known governor.
With 59 percent of the vote tallied, Nelson was leading Scott 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent.
NBC News Exit Poll: About half of voters say Trump’s approach to foreign policy is making U.S. less safe
About half of voters say President Donald Trump's approach to foreign policy is making the U.S. less safe, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results. About four in 10 voters disagree, saying the president's foreign policy is making the country more safe, while 13 percent say Trump's foreign policy approach has made no difference in the country's safety.
This issue tends to play to the GOP base, with 50 percent of white male voters saying Trump's foreign policy has made the country safer. Fifty-four percent of veteran voters agree.
NBC News: Shalala beats Salazar in Florida's 27th House district
Democrat Donna Shalala prevailed over Republican Maria Elvira Salazar to win Florida's 27th Congressional District, NBC News projects.
Shalala replaces outgoing Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in a district that Hillary Clinton won handily in 2016 and includes wealthy areas like Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and Miami Beach, as well as the "Little Havana" neighborhood. Close to 60 percent of registered voters in the district are Latino, and the majority are Cuban-American.
NBC News Exit Poll: Democrats and Republicans divided on importance of electing more women
Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show a stark divide between the parties on the importance of electing more women to public office. Overall, when asked how important it is for more women to be elected, close to half (46 percent) of midterm voters so far say that it is very important and an additional third (32 percent) say it is somewhat important. Smaller shares say that electing more women is either not too (12 percent) or not at all (8 percent) important.
A large majority of Democrats say electing more women to office is very important, but just 18 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of independents agree.
NBC News: Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wins re-election in Ohio
Sen. Sherrod Brown wins re-election in Ohio, NBC News projects.
Analysis: Late visits by the president hurt Senate GOP candidates at the polls
President Trump barnstormed his way across the country to help GOP Senate candidates mobilize the party's base, but "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd says those appearances may have done more harm than good.
“The pattern of where the president visited in the last two weeks and the downturn in the statewide number for that Republican candidate was pretty consistent across the country when I talk to Republican pollsters," Todd said during MSNBC's live election night coverage.
"Ted Cruz lost four points after the president visited. That’s why McSally and Heller didn’t want him to come in the last visit.” Watch the analysis:
Georgia voters file lawsuit seeking to block Kemp from overseeing election results
A group of Georgia voters filed an eleventh-hour lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Secretary of State Brian Kemp — who also happens to be the Republican candidate for governor — from taking part in any activities related to the election results.
The five Georgia residents want a judge to bar Kemp from having any involvement in the counting of votes, the certification of results or any runoff or recount procedures.
"Defendant's clear bias in favor of his own candidacy demonstrates the truth of the axiom that no man may be the judge in his own case," says the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. "This Court should not permit Defendant Kemp to resolve the outcome of the elections in which he is a candidate under those circumstances."
Wexton beats Comstock in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, NBC News projects
Democrat Jennifer Wexton has defeated Barbara Comstock, the Republican incumbent, in the race for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, NBC News projects.
With 56 percent of the vote tallied, Wexton, a state senator, was beating Comstock 57.9 percent to 42.1 percent.
Comstock, whose district includes parts of the northern Virginia area outside Washington, had been seen as one of the most vulnerable members of Congress in this election.
NBC News Exit Poll: Partisan divide over whether government did enough to protect election from foreign interference
Two years after attempts by Russia to undermine the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a slim majority of U.S. voters say not enough was done to defend the 2018 election from foreign meddling, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
As they left the polls so far today, about five in 10 voters said that the government did not do enough to protect this year’s election from foreign interference. Breaking down these numbers by Republicans and Democrats reveals a stark partisan divide. While about six in 10 Republicans say enough was done to protect the vote from foreign interference, only two in 10 Democrats think so.
NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of voters favor keeping Roe v. Wade as is
Two-thirds of voters in today's midterm election favor keeping Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling on abortion, as it is, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. About one-quarter of voters say the ruling should be overturned.
Republicans are closely divided on this question, with 44 percent in favor of keeping Roe v. Wade as is and 45 percent saying it should be overturned. Substantial majorities of both Democrats and independents say Roe v. Wade should be left as is.
NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of U.S. voters say Trump was a factor in their 2018 vote
President Donald Trump has dominated the nation’s political landscape in his first two years in the White House, and early results from today’s NBC News Exit Poll suggest that he shaped today’s congressional elections.
Two out of every three voters say Trump was a factor in their House vote, with 26 percent saying they cast their vote to express support for the president and 38 percent saying their vote was to oppose the president. The remainder — one-third of midterm voters — said Trump’s performance as president was not a factor in their House vote.
NBC News: Georgia governor race too early to call
The Georgia gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp is too early to call, according to NBC News.
Polls in Georgia closed at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The race is one of the most closely watched of the 2018 midterm cycle. Abrams is attempting to become the first female African-American governor in U.S. history. Kemp has embraced President Donald Trump and highlighted his positions on gun rights and illegal immigration.
If neither candidate tops 50 percent, they will face off, again, in a one-on-one runoff on Dec. 4.
Could Vermont make history by electing a transgender governor?
Will Vermont be the first state to elect a transgender governor? Christine Hallquist, the Democratic nominee, hopes so. The state's polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, and the race is too early to call at this time, according to NBC News.
Hallquist has been crisscrossing the Green Mountain State since she quit her job as CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative to run for office in February. But she has an uphill battle, thanks to Republican incumbent Phil Scott's popularity.
What is still unknown is how the state's voters will react to the historic nature of Hallquist's bid. The state is solidly progressive, but its elected officials show its quirky voting habits: the governor is a Republican, Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent, and Sen. Patrick Leahy is a Democrat.
Voting stickers adorn Susan B. Anthony's grave
Voters on Tuesday paid tribute to Susan B. Anthony, the legendary suffragette who helped lead the social movement that would eventually give women the right to vote, leaving stickers on the headstone at her grave in Rochester, New York.
Voters have previously flocked to her resting place in Mount Hope Cemetery, which in 2016 extended its hours on Election Day to allow visitors to pay their respects.
Anthony passed away in 1906. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed a woman's right to vote, was not ratified until 1920.
NBC News Exit Poll in Georgia: Black voters worried that people will be prevented from voting
As voters in Georgia faced long lines and, in some cases, issues with voting machines, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll found that about half of voters were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Fifty-one percent of voters expressed that concern, while 41 percent of voters said they were more concerned that people who should not be able to vote would cast ballots.
Among black voters in Georgia, 73 percent were concerned that people who should be able to vote would be prevented from doing so. Just over half of white voters, 54 percent, were more concerned that people who weren't qualified to vote would cast ballots.
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, concerns were raised in Georgia about whether early votes were being counted correctly. There were also complaints about stringent voter identification requirements.
Trump watching midterm results with friends and family, White House says
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are watching election results with "friends and family" at the White House residence tonight.
In a statement, she touted the president's rally schedule and leadership that fueled "an extraordinary ground game geared toward defying midterm history and protecting the GOP’s majorities."
"The president and first lady look forward to watching the results come in with friends and family in the White House residence," she added.
Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders cruise to re-election
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have won re-election, NBC News projects.
Kaine defeated Republican Corey Stewart, NBC News projects. Sanders defeated Republican Lawrence Zupan.
Both Kaine and Sanders had been expected to easily win their races.
Tune in: Lester Holt anchors a special edition of NBC Nightly News
Lester Holt anchors a special edition of NBC Nightly News from NBC News' Election headquarters.
Brian Kemp had trouble voting using the voting system he oversees
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is also secretary of state, is one of many Georgians who ran into issues at the polls on Tuesday.
When Kemp, who oversees elections in the state, tried to vote but his voter card said "invalid" and he had to get another card, according to WSB-TV, an ABC-affiliated TV station in Atlanta.
Voters in the state have reported long lines and other issues at the polls on Tuesday.
Kemp's campaign told NBC News that this incident was a non-issue and that Kemp had a blank card. The campaign added it was fixed within seconds.
